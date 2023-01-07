A series of so-called atmospheric rivers flowing in from the West have been drenching Colorado with welcome snow that by Friday had helped lift the state’s snowpack level to 124% of normal for this time of year.

Snowpack in the state had fallen to 92% of normal by early December. But Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said that starting in mid-December a series of atmospheric rivers ushered significant moisture into the area from the Pacific Ocean.