Mount Garfield is seen in the distance covered with a dusting of snow from Clark Family Orchards in east Palisade. A series of storms on the Western Slope, spurred by atmospheric rivers, have led to an increase in the state snowpack.
Mount Garfield is seen in the distance covered with a dusting of snow from Clark Family Orchards in east Palisade. A series of storms on the Western Slope, spurred by atmospheric rivers, have led to an increase in the state snowpack.
Scott Crabtree
East Palisade snow, low clouds, orchards (Clark family orchards area)
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
East Palisade light snow results in mini snowman (Clark family orchards area)
Scott Crabtree
East Palisade snow, low clouds, orchards (Clark family orchards area)
Scott Crabtree
East Palisade snow, low clouds, orchards (Clark family orchards area)
A series of so-called atmospheric rivers flowing in from the West have been drenching Colorado with welcome snow that by Friday had helped lift the state’s snowpack level to 124% of normal for this time of year.
Snowpack in the state had fallen to 92% of normal by early December. But Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said that starting in mid-December a series of atmospheric rivers ushered significant moisture into the area from the Pacific Ocean.
“With all that moisture basically we’ve been getting several feet of snow in total with the storms that moved through and so our snowpack is well above normal now,” he said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines atmospheric rivers as flowing columns of condensed water vapor in the atmosphere. That vapor rises and cools to create heavy precipitation when it moves inland and over mountains. Such weather has brought badly needed moisture but also flooding to California.
In Colorado, it has helped produce snowpack levels now totaling 146% of normal in the Yampa/White river basins, 136% in the Gunnison River Basin, 128% in the Upper Colorado River Basin, and 122% in combined river basins in far-southwestern Colorado, which has been particularly hit by drought over the years. Only the Arkansas River Basin (78%) and Upper Rio Grande Basin (91%) have below-normal snowpack in Colorado, according to federal Natural Resources Conservation Service snow-measurement data.
As of this week, none of western Colorado remains in drought. The last remaining areas of drought in the region, in far-southwestern and far-northwestern Colorado, improved after heavy snowfall consisting of 1 to 3 inches of liquid equivalent fell over the past week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of eastern Colorado remains in various stages of drought.
Snowpack on Grand Mesa, important to meeting irrigation needs in surrounding valleys and providing some local municipal water supplies, is ranging between 130% and 157% of normal, according to the NRCS. Powderhorn Mountain Resort says it has gotten 150 inches of snow so far this season.
Carlyle Currier, a Molina rancher and president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said that on top of the considerable snowpack, the ground under the snow is wet, “so that’s different than it’s been the last several years, since we’ve had a lot of rain in the fall.”
Poor soil moisture in recent years has robbed Colorado and downstream states of some of the spring runoff that might have been expected from melting winter snowpacks because parched soil soaked up moisture before it could reach streams. That has helped contribute to Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which are relied on in the Southwest for agricultural and municipal water supplies and hydroelectric power, falling to perilously low levels.
Currier said he’s optimistic at this point in terms of how the winter snowpack season is shaping up.
“Of course there’s lots of winter left. If it turns out quite dry, quits snowing, we’ll be back in the same situation we’ve been in, but it’s looking really good right now,” he said.
More snow was hitting the state Friday, and Aleksa said it was expected to bring about 5 to 10 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains by this morning, with much lower amounts in valleys. He said a ridge of high pressure is then expected to result in drier conditions until another weather system possibly arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday after hitting California and the Sierra Mountains with quite a bit of moisture. But these latest systems aren’t expected to bring as much moisture to Colorado as recent ones had, Aleksa said.
With all the snowfall, backcountry adventurers should be aware that avalanche danger in much of Colorado’s mountains, including on Grand Mesa, was rated to be considerable on Friday by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. That means natural avalanches were possible and human-triggered avalanches likely.