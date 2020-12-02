In a year when average is going to be viewed as inadequate when it comes to snowpack in Colorado, accumulations to date aren’t off to a promising start, although locally, Powderhorn Mountain Resort has announced a limited opening on Thursday thanks to its new snow-making system.
Preliminary data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service Colorado Snow Survey program pegged the statewide snowpack level at 82% of median on Tuesday.
Powderhorn had hoped to open the day after Thanksgiving Day but temperatures were too warm before then for it to make snow with its new system. But it’s now saying on its website that the Bill’s Run and Peacemaker trails will be open top to bottom thanks to its new system making snow “when Mother Nature has refused to cooperate.”
Powderhorn says a limited amount of discounted tickets will be available to access its Flat Top Flyer high-speed quad lift. Among pandemic-related measures this year, masks will be required in the resort and on lifts, and families will be allowed on lifts together but otherwise only two people sitting on opposite ends of the quad lift will be allowed.
NRCS data for snow measurement sites helps explain the challenges Powderhorn and some other Colorado resorts are facing. At Grand Mesa sites, measurements of snow-water equivalent are around half of average, with snow depths ranging from 5 to 14 inches.
Snowpack as of Tuesday was 73% of median for the Upper Colorado River Basin in Colorado and 71% in the Gunnison River Basin. Snowpack levels in basins in the state range from a low of 65% of median in the Yampa/White basins to 118% in the Upper Rio Grande Basin. That runs a bit counter to expectations for this winter, a La Niña winter characterized by below-average surface water temperatures in the equatorial eastern Pacific Ocean. Such winters tend to result in more snow in northern Colorado than southern Colorado.
Only one week ago today, the state’s snowpack was at 97% of median. The level of drop since then reflects not just a dry pattern in recent days but how quickly the percentage can change early in the snowpack season when overall accumulations are relatively low. Snowpack levels in the state generally don’t peak until sometime in early April.
Brian Domonkos, NRCS snow survey supervisor in Colorado, said he believes about 40% of the state’s snowpack typically accumulates by Jan. 1. This year’s snowpack is off to a slow start in a season where water-watchers hope to see it exceed average peak accumulation because of the drought that currently is gripping the entire state. Much of western Colorado, including eastern and southern Mesa County, is in exceptional drought, the worst category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
That results in poor soil moisture, which means when the snow melts next year, more of it will be soaked into the ground and less will reach streams, just as happened this year when a fairly average snowpack in Colorado resulted in below-average runoff because of dry ground. This year, “the spigot turned off in April and May and then it got warm into June,” and that was followed by a monsoon season that failed to produce appreciable moisture, said Jim Pokrandt with the West Slope’s Colorado River District.
“The stage was set for going into the new water year (Oct. 1) with drier soils and not a great platform for next year’s snowpack,” he said.
Warmer temperatures in the summer and fall aggravated things. That has further heightened the desire for an above-average snowpack this winter for the sake of farmers and ranchers, municipal utilities and others dependent on Colorado River water flows, given the inadequate runoff seen this past year.
“As I’ve said before, average isn’t good enough anymore,” Pokrandt said.
Domonkos said that in light of how dry things were in the summer and fall, 82% of median snowpack in the state now is relatively good. But much better precipitation is going to be needed to see an improvement in runoff in streams next year, he said.
“So we’d like to see better-than-normal precipitation when the snowpack peaks in April,” he said.
Pokrandt said it’s still early in the snowpack season, too early to panic about how things may shape up. For the short term, though, there are no big storms on the horizon. Tom Renwick, a forecaster in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, noted a system coming through as he was speaking Tuesday was expected to bring possibly 2-4 inches in the north and central mountains, but then it’s supposed to be dry at least through next Tuesday. He said more moisture is a possibility about 10 days out, but forecasts that far out always change.
“All the models that we’re looking at are keeping it dry, dry, dry,” he said.
Longer term, the federal Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average precipitation in Colorado over the next 30 days. The same goes for its 90-day outlook for southern Colorado, whereas it is forecasting an equal chance of above- or below-average precipitation over that timeframe for northern Colorado.