Colorado’s seasonal snowpack accumulation appears to have peaked at the start of the month at a little below 90% of normal, but the forecasted spring runoff volumes are looking to be quite a bit lower than that because of continuing drought and dry soil conditions.
Natural Resources Conservation Service data show that the state’s snow water equivalent reached a high of 14.6 inches between March 30 and April 1 before beginning to decline, to 12.1 inches by Monday. The apparent peak amounted to 87% of the median 16.8-inch annual peak, which on average arrives about a week later than occurred this year, on April 8.
But Karl Wetlaufer, assistant supervisor of the service’s snow survey program in Colorado, said that, in general, April-July forecasted streamflows are running about 20% lower than the corresponding peak snowpack amounts for various parts of the state.
“Generally, they would align a lot more closely” most years, he said.
The culprit is parched soil from long-running drought. That soil will soak up some of the runoff that in a more normal year might make it into streams.
Wetlaufer said forecasted April-July runoff volume on the Gunnison River just above the confluence with the Colorado River in Grand Junction is just 51% of average, and the Colorado River at Cameo is expected to have 66% of average runoff.
Upper Colorado River runoff into Lake Powell is predicted to total just 45% of average, which Wetlaufer said is going to significantly impact water users throughout the Colorado River system.
Already, the Bureau of Reclamation says that as of the start of the 2021 water year Oct. 1, total Colorado River system reservoir storage was just 48% of capacity.
The conservation service says reservoir storage levels in Colorado are at 86% of average. This leaves the state less prepared for dry conditions than a year ago, when statewide storage was at 107% of average.
Storage in the upper Colorado Basin in the state is at 98% of average, and Gunnison River storage is at 87% of average.
While it’s possible for new snow accumulations this spring to result in the state reaching a second, higher peak than it did at the start of the month, Wetlaufer considers that unlikely to happen.
But “more rain than snow in coming months would still be welcome and help,” he said.
The National Weather Service is calling for a weather system to bring decent precipitation into the state starting today, hydrologist Aldis Strautins told reservoir operators, local irrigation officials and others during a conference call Monday. He said the rain/snow line is expected to be about 8,000-9,000 feet, with that line dropping some later in the week as colder temperatures arrive.
In Grand Junction, the whole weather system is only expected to bring perhaps less than a tenth of an inch of rain.
Strautins said that after clearing weather over the weekend, another storm system may come in later next week.
With state snowpack having peaked early, when in other years it would have continued building for another week, it had fallen by Monday to 76% of median, down from 94% at the start of the month. Snowpack in the Gunnison River Basin was at 69% of median Monday, and in the Upper Colorado River in Colorado, 73%.
On Grand Mesa, a key source of local municipal water supplies, measurement stations showed snowpack ranging from 53% to 72% of normal.
A little more snowmelt than expected over the weekend is starting to bring a little bit of relief to endangered fish by boosting flows in a crucial 15-mile stretch of Colorado River habitat west of Palisade, and this week’s precipitation also is expected to improve flows in that stretch.
The stretch is below where water is diverted by Grand Valley irrigators, but above the Gunnison River confluence, leaving it susceptible to low flows at certain times of year, including when irrigation season has begun in April but runoff hasn’t begun in earnest.
Late last week, the Bureau of Reclamation began releasing 100 cubic feet per second of water from Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County to bolster flows in the downstream stretch, which briefly saw flows dip below 400 cfs over the weekend before rising to 600 cfs. Water from Green Mountain can take about three days to reach the stretch.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service likes to see flows stay above 810 cfs below Palisade as much as possible, to help fish including the razorback sucker and Colorado pikeminnow.
The flows that the Bureau of Reclamation released late last week came from a historic users pool of water that is reserved for irrigators, municipal water providers and others, but can be used to help the fish when not otherwise needed.
After Monday’s conference call, the bureau planned to curtail the 100-cfs releases as the weather naturally bolsters river flows for a few days, with the idea of saving the surplus water for release several days from now, when the expected cooler temperatures again cut runoff volume in the critical river stretch.