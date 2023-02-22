Snowpack accumulations in much of Colorado remain considerably above normal less than a month from the start of spring, with some area measurement sites recording amounts exceeding the average peak seasonal accumulations not typically reached until April.
The persistently moist weather, including the latest storm that is hitting this week, is providing the growing promise of above-average streamflows and improved reservoir storage during the spring runoff season.
Colorado's snowpack on Tuesday was 119% of median for this time of year, down nearly 10% from about a month ago, though it is likely to rise with the storm that is blowing in this week.
The National Weather Service was predicting gusty winds for today, and that the storm would bring as much as a foot or more of snow at higher elevations, with perhaps an inch or two falling in Grand Junction.
"It's definitely going to be a good storm," Dennis Phillips, an agency meteorologist, said Monday ahead of the storm's arrival.
He said the big story with the storm could be the winds more than the snowfall.
"It's just an anomalously strong storm," he said.
While the state's snowpack compared to normal dipped a bit over the last month, basins in the western part of the state continue to have an abundance of snow, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data. The Gunnison Basin now leads major basins in the state in accumulation, at 136% of median, followed by the Yampa/White basins at 133% and the combined San Miguel/Dolores/Animas/San Juan basins at 131%. The upper Colorado River Basin in Colorado is at 118%. The NRCS said in its monthly Colorado Water Supply Outlook Report on Feb. 1 that the Gunnison Basin precipitation in January was nearly twice the normal amount for that month.
Only one major river basin in the state, the Arkansas, is below normal for snowpack, at 81%.
"Things are definitely shaping up very nicely really across the majority of the Gunnison Basin and particularly up on the Grand Mesa," Karl Wetlaufer, an NRCS hydrologist, said Tuesday.
"Pretty much all of southwest Colorado has benefited by far the most out of anywhere in the state from accumulations over the last month and a half or so."
Area NRCS snow measurement sites show particularly impressive accumulations.
The Park Reservoir and Overland Reservoir sites on the Grand Mesa on Tuesday were at 157% and 149% of median, respectively. Even more notably, they were at 99% and 107%, respectively, of the median peak seasonal accumulations. McClure Pass northeast of Paonia was at 146% of median and 110% of the median peak accumulation. Mesa Lakes on the Grand Mesa is at 125% of median and 75% of its median peak.
Columbine Pass, on the Uncompahgre Plateau, is at a whopping 217% of median and is already at 162% of its median seasonal peak. Wetlaufer said he believes snowpack there is at a record high for this time of year, and the strong snowpack on the plateau bodes well for runoff in the Lower Gunnison and Uncompahgre valleys.
The National Integrated Drought Information System said last week that snowpack at that point was at about 45-60% of normal at measurement stations in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. But it said snowpack at a subset of sites "in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and Arizona is at record high or second highest for the date."
While the weather in coming months still could change things, as of early February, the NRCS said that statewide streamflow forecasts call for flows of 138% of median for the April-July runoff period. The Colorado headwaters is projected to be at 112% of median, and the Gunnison, 125%. The Yampa/White forecast is for flows of 164% of median.
The current streamflow projection for Surface Creek in Cedaredge is for flows of 165% of median, and the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir is predicted to flow at 140% of median.
Strong streamflows would be particularly welcome in the Gunnison Basin, where reservoir storage at the start of the month was just two-thirds of normal for this time of year, according to the NRCS. That reflects low levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir, the state's largest body of water. Statewide reservoir storage is at 88% of median, up 6% from a year ago, thanks to improved precipitation over the last year. Average reservoir storage in the Colorado headwaters basin is 99% of normal.
Wetlaufer said weather in late winter and into spring can remain highly variable in Colorado, but with so many snowpack measurement sites and basins as a whole approaching normal peak seasonal values, "it's certainly very, very encouraging from a water supply standpoint." Also on the plus side this year is that last year's plentiful summer rain meant the state went into winter with moister soils, unlike in recent years where low soil moisture levels meant that dry soils soaked up a lot of snowmelt before it could reach streams, he said.