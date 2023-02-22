022123 Snowpack

The lower elevations of the Grand Valley are fairly void of snow even after the recent snowstorm, but the higher elevations including the Grand Mesa is experiencing heavy snowpack this winter.

 Scott Crabtree

Snowpack accumulations in much of Colorado remain considerably above normal less than a month from the start of spring, with some area measurement sites recording amounts exceeding the average peak seasonal accumulations not typically reached until April.

The persistently moist weather, including the latest storm that is hitting this week, is providing the growing promise of above-average streamflows and improved reservoir storage during the spring runoff season.