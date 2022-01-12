Colorado’s snowpack is looking all the more impressive so far this winter, particularly on Grand Mesa, boosting hopes for some level of recovery from drought conditions, although a dry spell is turning off the snowfall spigot for awhile.
Natural Resources Conservation Service data as of Monday showed that statewide snowpack was at 128% of normal. Amounts for major river basins on Tuesday ranged from 85% in the Arkansas Basin to 146% in the Gunnison Basin.
If such accumulations continue in the Gunnison Basin, that could go far in helping water levels recover in Blue Mesa Reservoir, which last year endured not just low inflows but releases downstream to help bolster water levels in Lake Powell. The Colorado Climate Center said in a Jan. 4 Facebook post that Schofield Pass, above Crested Butte, had its wettest 10-day stretch on record over the holidays. Its snowpack was at 178% of normal Tuesday.
The Upper Colorado River Basin on Tuesday stood at 131% of normal.
On Grand Mesa, the NRCS Park Reservoir measurement site showed snowpack at just over twice the normal amount Tuesday and the Mesa Lakes and Overland Reservoir sites were at about 160% of normal. Powderhorn Mountain Resort said on Facebook Jan. 2 that it had gotten 5.5 feet of snow in the previous 10 days.
Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the Ute Water Conservancy District, which gets its water primarily from the Grand Mesa, said NRCS data shows the Park Reservoir site has 73 inches of snow that contain 21.5 inches of water, compared to a historical maximum of 25.3 inches of snow water equivalent for Jan. 11. Mesa Lakes has 11.6 inches of snow water equivalent, versus a historical maximum of 14.6 inches.
MARCH WILL TELL REAL STORY
Lopez said it’s still a bit too early to know how snowpack levels this winter will affect Ute Water this summer, or for that matter reservoirs across the state.
“That will come in more of a March timeframe because we’re really dependent on those spring storms specifically that help top off all those reservoirs,” she said.
Still, she said snowpack is well above that of drought years such as 2018, and even good years like 2019.
“We’re really encouraged right now about what this water year’s going to do,” Lopez said.
Last year, Ute Water had to use Colorado River water for the first time ever to help meet demand due to drought conditions and keep water levels in its Jerry Creek reservoirs below the Grand Mesa from falling too low. It temporarily imposed a 2% rate surcharge to cover electricity and other costs of pumping river water.
Ute Water hopes to avoid a repeat of that this year. Lopez said she believes it doesn’t want to let the Jerry Creek reservoirs fall below about 60% of capacity, and at year’s end they were at 82.6%.
Lopez said the utility also hopes that heavy precipitation this fall boosted soil moistures enough that spring runoff will be more generous this year, with less of it seeping into parched ground.
The multiagency National Integrated Drought Information System, or NIDIS, said in a report Monday that last year started with 45% of the Intermountain West in exceptional drought, the worst category, but ended with year without any of that region in exceptional drought and only 26% of the region still in extreme drought, the second-worst category.
Much of western Colorado is in either moderate drought or just exceptionally dry, with Mesa County currently split between those two categories. But much of northeastern Colorado is in extreme drought, contributing to a late-December wildfire in Boulder County that officials now say destroyed more than 1,000 homes.
NIDIS noted that snowpack in Colorado has improved from basin-wide levels ranging from 31% to 60% just a month ago.
Colorado’s snowpack accumulation doesn’t typically peak until early April, however, meaning the coming months still will have a lot to say about what this year’s spring runoff season looks like.
Short-term, little precipitation is in the forecast. Norv Larson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said a little storm system is in the forecast to drop out of the north for Friday and Saturday, but perhaps bringing just an inch or so of snow mainly in the northern mountains. While there’s a possibility for precipitation in the San Juan Mountains next Tuesday, that isn’t looking promising for now.
“It looks pretty dry here for the next week,” Larson said.
More seasonally, the federal Climate Prediction Center is saying that the odds are leaning toward above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in southern Colorado through March. It sees equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation and temperatures in northern Colorado over that period.