Gov. Jared Polis has told the sponsors of a bill that would delay wolf reintroduction beyond Dec. 31 that he plans to veto the measure today, state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, says.
Soper is a sponsor of the bipartisan measure Senate Bill 256. It would prohibit Colorado Parks and Wildlife from releasing gray wolves into the state until the effective date of a final U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule deeming wolves reintroduced into the state to be a nonessential experimental population, as allowed under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.
While gray wolves are federally listed and protected as endangered in Colorado, where few now exist, the rule would give the state more flexibility in managing wolves restored to the state, including by allowing for killing of wolves in some cases, such as attacks on livestock. The Fish and Wildlife Service is trying to finalize that rule before the end of the year, when Parks and and Wildlife plans to begin reintroducing wolves to the state, but Soper and other sponsors pushed for passage of the measure to ensure for the sake of affected interests such as ranchers that the rule precedes reintroduction.
Soper said he likens not having the measure in place to "dropping your car insurance with the idea that you're always going to drive safely. I really do think this (veto) is shortsighted."
The bill also is sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; and Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. It easily passed both the Colorado Senate and House, with support from both Western Slope and Front Range lawmakers. But it had been opposed by the state Department of Natural Resources and its executive director, Dan Gibbs, who has called it a "solution in search of a problem" due to the confidence Fish and Wildlife Service has voiced about finalizing the rule by December.
Last week, Polis indicated to media that a veto was likely, pointing to the stance on the measure taken by state agencies and saying he didn't think people will be surprised by the decision he makes on the measure.
Soper said Polis informed the bill's sponsors in a conference call today of his decision.
"I would say all four of us (sponsors) took a shot at changing his mind or at least attempting to talk about how this was an insurance policy," Soper said.
"He kept doubling down that it seemed to go against the will of the people" by allowing for reintroduction to occur after Dec. 31, Soper said.
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 requiring wolf restoration in the state. The statute they approved requires the Parks and Wildlife commission to “take the steps necessary to begin reintroductions of gray wolves by Dec. 31, 2023.”
Wolf advocates say that means reintroductions must start by then. Others, including Soper, disagree. He said taking the steps necessary "doesn't mean paws on the ground."
Because the legislative session has ended, lawmakers won't have the chance to try to override a Polis veto.
"If we were still in session I guarantee we would work on an override," Soper said.