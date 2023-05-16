Gov. Jared Polis has told the sponsors of a bill that would delay wolf reintroduction beyond Dec. 31 that he plans to veto the measure today, state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, says.

Soper is a sponsor of the bipartisan measure Senate Bill 256. It would prohibit Colorado Parks and Wildlife from releasing gray wolves into the state until the effective date of a final U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule deeming wolves reintroduced into the state to be a nonessential experimental population, as allowed under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.