There’s no handbook or class to take when it comes to dealing with the domino effect of COVID-19 on a community.
Renee Wheelock hasn’t quite reached the one-year anniversary of taking over as the executive director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, and the past couple of weeks have taught her more than she ever expected.
“Everybody’s learning as they go,” she said of the challenge of finding open dates for events that are hoping to be postponed and not canceled. “I’m a part of the Sports ETA (Events and Tourism Association), a national branch of sports tourism, so we’re in these webinars this week trying to learn from each other and getting a sense of what other communities are doing.”
Many of the events the commission has on its calendar are in limbo, hoping to postpone until fall, such as the Grand Valley Half Marathon, originally scheduled for May 9.
“We’re working with the Town of Palisade trying to keep it on the Brews and Cruise schedule,” Wheelock said. “That’s what they were originally doing, on the same weekend. They’re looking at an October date.”
October is recurring theme, but there are only so many available dates.
“October (weather) is perfect, and therein lies some of the problem,” she said. “We don’t want to cannibalize any of the other events. You want them to be successful for what they’re trying to accomplish.”
The Desert RATS Trail Running Festival in April has been canceled, but the Grand Enduro in early May and the Grand Junction Off-Road in late May are taking a wait-and-see approach, hoping both can run as scheduled.
Wheelock is also taking this time, as she works from home, to try to attract events for 2021 and encourage event directors to apply for the grants the commission offers.
“The other piece of what we do is we put in bids and proposals for events,” she said. “Those are usually two or three years from now. Those opportunities can continue to move forward and we’re throwing our name in the hat for those opportunities for the future.”
Grand Junction lost the Special Olympics Colorado State Games for this year when it was postponed. Another date couldn’t be secured, so this year’s event, if held, will likely be a one-day event with limited sports on the Front Range, she said. The state games are scheduled to return to Grand Junction next summer.
“Assuming things resume, CMU has a pretty full schedule of camps and other events in the summer, so it was challenging to find a date (in 2020),” Wheelock said. “It’s such a signature event for the community; it’s definitely sad.”
A new national event, A Girl and a Gun’s national convention, was scheduled for April 30-May 3 at the new Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, but it has been canceled. The good news is the women’s shooting league has contracted to have its 2021 convention at Cameo.
“We were excited to host that for the first time and showcase that facility,” Wheelock said. “It’s great that they’re locked in and coming back next year.”
The more events the commission can lock in for this summer, fall, winter and into 2021 the better, she said.
“We have several events later in the summer and into the fall. We’re moving forward with our grant program, we have an application deadline for (third quarter) events, which are July through October normally,” she said.
“We’re still encouraging people to apply for those grants with the understanding that our timeline might be adjusted and tweaked as things develop and the amount of funding we have access to may also be adjusted based on tourism dollars. We’re funded through lodging taxes, so we’re having to assess what that looks like.
“Our desire is to do what we can to continue supporting these events, because they’re going to be so important in helping everybody bounce back.”
The Sports ETA webinars with others in her position are helpful to come up with a plan of how to push forward once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, and how to improve how the commission works.
“We’re certainly focusing on our processes, efficiencies and research how we can move forward,” she said. Like everyone else, she’s trying to make the best of a trying time.
“We just got these grant programs in place and I was feeling good about it,” she said with a slight chuckle. “There’s no training for this.”