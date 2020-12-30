In a year marked by warm temperatures that contributed to a record year for wildfires in Colorado, it was low temperatures that delivered a debilitating blow to the local peach industry.
Overnight temperatures that fell as low as the teens in mid-April struck budding peach and other fruit trees. The resulting damage to the peach crop, the mainstay of the local fruit-growing industry, caused anywhere from 50 percent to near-total losses in many orchards.
It was the worst spring freeze in two decades for local peach-growers.
“This freeze was massive. It was severe,” said Corey Hicks, county executive director for the federal Farm Services Agency Mesa County office.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue declared Mesa and Delta counties and other nearby counties a disaster area due to the freeze, providing growers potential access to emergency loans and other assistance.
The lost crop production impacted the ability of large producers to supply grocery stores across Colorado and beyond.
Ironically, retail stands started off having a good summer selling what peaches were available to locals and people passing through the region. But then even that business took a hit when the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon closed Interstate 70 for two weeks in August, sharply curtailing the number of travelers stopping by stands.
The Palisade Peach Festival, a highlight summer event in Mesa County, also had to be canceled this year, but not due to the peach freeze but because vendors and attendees would have been able to come from only a limited number of counties because of pandemic-related restrictions, making it not feasible to put on.
While COVID-19 also created challenges in terms of safely managing peach workers, the spring freeze served to make that challenge more manageable because fewer immigrant seasonal workers were needed this year, with some of them instead going to other states to do agricultural work.
After the setback for the peach industry delivered by the spring freeze, another one that hit this fall only added insult to injury. That was actually the third freeze the industry had suffered in 18 months, due to a freeze in the fall of 2019. While this fall’s freeze created concerns about things such as increased vulnerability of peach trees to disease, it appears it had a larger impact on local grape- and cherry-growers than on peach growers.
Still, between the freezes, pandemic, drop in local tourism, air impacts from forest fires and other challenges this year has brought, Bruce Talbott of major local peach-grower Talbott Farms this fall said he would be happy when 2020 is over.
“There have been so many things happening and continuing to happen it’s almost become a Greek tragedy,” he said.