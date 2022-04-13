Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is asking the Colorado Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that would let a man seek a court order preventing private landowners from denying him access to the Arkansas River.
Weiser’s office said in a news release that that case “threatens to upend how water and access to Colorado rivers have been managed since Colorado joined the Union.”
The man, Roger Hill, had asked a court to rule that the state of Colorado, and not Mark Warsewa and Linda Joseph, owned some land under the Arkansas River because the riverbed was navigable when Colorado became a state. That means the state owned the riverbed and he was entitled to wade there as a member of the public, he contends.
A district court found that Hill lacked legal standing to bring his claims. A Colorado Court of Appeals then ruled that Hill lacked standing to quiet title in the name of the state, but he did have standing to seek a declaratory judgment relying on the same theory, according to a Attorney General Office’s filing to the state Supreme Court.
The case involves wading in a river, as opposed to traveling it by boat. Hill had tried to enter the disputed stretch of river to fish there and was refused access, and then sued the landowners.
Weiser’s office said that when “Colorado became a state, who owned the bed of the river depended on whether it was navigable. Title to the bed of any navigable river would have passed to the State of Colorado, while title to the beds of non-navigable rivers remained with the United States. No river within Colorado was declared navigable at statehood, so title to all riverbeds remained with the United States when Colorado became a state.”
The federal government gave title to its non-navigable riverbeds to streamside landowners through federal patents, according to Weiser’s office.
“Here, one person is trying to get courts to change this rule on a river-segment by river-segment basis. But to disturb these long-settled holdings, the legislative and executive branches need to start a comprehensive process to consider all important factors and establish state-wide standards,” the office said in its release.
Weiser’s office said that if the case “is allowed to proceed, it would force courts to determine navigability for every river and stream in Colorado and have staggering implications for settled agreements governing the use of our state’s rivers.”
Weise said in a news release that for decades, landowners and others have worked to increase public access to rivers, and cities, farms and other water rights holders have relied on settled rules to invest in infrastructure, and Hill’s suit “puts these agreements and practices at risk.”
Mark Squillace, an attorney representing Hill, said the state continues to make the same arguments it has been in the case, and is dragging out the case, delaying the ability for it to be considered on its merits.
He said Weiser’s office instead is asking the state Supreme Court to rule based on the question of Hill’s standing, meaning basically whether he has the right to be in court.
Squillace is hoping the Supreme Court lets Hill proceed with seeking a judgment at the district court level on his claims’ merits, rather than the Supreme Court considering the question of standing, at least now.
“We just want to put on our evidence about the Arkansas River and why we think it’s navigable for purposes of Mr. Hill’s right to be on the river,” he said.
He said a lower-court ruling on the merits likely would be appealed all the way to the state Supreme Court, and the standing issue could be addressed then rather than the high court agreeing to the state’s request to consider it now.
“I just think it’s unnecessary and not a good use of our judicial resources to have the (high) court consider this case now,” he said.