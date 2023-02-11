Coal titans plan joint venture (copy)
The West Elk Mine near Somerset, pictured several years ago, increased its coal production in 2022 over 2021 and accounted for a third of all Colorado production in 2022.

Colorado mines produced about 12.33 million tons of coal last year, up slightly from the previous year as the West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley sharply increased its production and accounted for more than a third of the state total.

Statewide production last year was up from about 12.14 million tons in 2021, according to state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety data. But the West Elk mine produced just shy of 4.4 million tons, up more than 1.1 million tons from the previous year.