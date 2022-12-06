State regulators have approved a 21-well natural gas drilling project outside Rifle after it became the first project authorized by Garfield County under new county rules adopted in response to state rulemaking addressing, in part, setbacks from homes.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission last week gave its OK to the Terra Energy Partners project on an existing well pad already home to four wells on private land in the Beaver Creek watershed some six miles south of Rifle.
The site is within 2,000 feet of four residences, with the closest being 1,160 feet away, but two are owned by TEP and unoccupied, and the owners of the two other homes consented to the location.
One of those two homes is owned by the person with which TEP also has a surface use agreement for the well pad.
The owners of the other home are the only ones living in their home full-time.
In late 2020, the oil and gas commission approved sweeping new rules implementing key components of a 2019 law changing the commission’s mission to prioritize protection of public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife.
The new rules included new minimum setbacks of 2,000 feet between schools and homes and oil and gas facilities, but allowed for exceptions, including when property owners or tenants living within 2,000 feet of a proposed site sign a waiver.
In the case of sites proposed within the 2,000-foot limit, an analysis of possible alternative locations also is required.
Last year, in response to the new state rules, the county adopted its own rules requiring county-level review of oil and gas land use proposals when the state requires alternative location analysis aimed at protecting nearby homes or things such as watersheds or wildlife.
The new county rules also apply in circumstances such as when companies seek a variance from conservation commissio noise or light standards.
TEP’s project became the first to successfully navigate the new Garfield County process when county commissioners approved it last month.
The company also had to conduct a neighborhood meeting on its project proposal as part of getting it approved.
The company says the proposed location is the best due to factors such as the minimal additional disturbance required through use of an existing pad and the fact that no new road development is needed to access the site.
Oil and gas Commissioner Brett Ackerman, a former longtime Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee, said he thinks TEP is trying to locate facilities in a consolidated manner, but did voice concern about the Beaver Creek area being sensitive due to being big-game habitat.
“I do have a concern about continued pushing up into this area. This is a highly productive elk area,” he said.
But he added that he thinks the company is working with Parks and Wildlife when it comes to things such as restrictions on the timing of activities to ensure that the impact on habitat is as minimal as possible.
Michael Jewell, an attorney representing the company, said “really good” Bureau of Land Management lease stipulations, such as timing restrictions, apply to TEP operations in the area to protect wildlife.
“We follow those and we do our best to mitigate. I think we do a pretty good job,” he said.
At the Garfield commissioners meeting last month, County Commissioner Mike Samson said he welcomed TEP’s drilling plans.
“It’s not the only business in Garfield County, but it’s an important one,” he said of natural gas development.
“When I was elected 14 years ago, it paid the bills. It’s why we have nice roads, good schools and hospitals, and on and on. It sure is nice to see this.”