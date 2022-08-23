The public is invited to attend a state Environmental Justice Action Task Force meeting planned Wednesday and Thursday in Grand Junction.
The task force is working to develop recommendations for a statewide environmental justice strategy and other topics as required by the state Environmental Justice Act, which became law last year.
That law commits to strengthening environmental justice and prioritizes reducing environmental health disparities in disproportionately impacted communities, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s environmental justice website, https://cdphe.colorado.gov/environmental-justice.
This week’s sessions are hybrid, with both in-person and online options. A special two-hour meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for people to submit comments and learn how to most effectively provide feedback on draft recommendations developed by the task force.
The task force will reconvene from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to continue work on the draft recommendations, and work on other topics, including how state agencies should engage with communities disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change, including in rural areas like the Western Slope. Thursday’s meeting will include a public comment session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The in-person meetings will be at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available for the events, both in-person and virtually.
The new law calls for recommendations to cover topics such as incorporating equity analyses into state agency environmental decisions, identifying cumulative impacts of state actions in disproportionately impacted communities, requiring permits in those communities to avoid and minimize/mitigate those impacts, and setting measurable goals to reduce environmental health disparities.
The law defines disproportionately impacted communities as census block groups with more than 40% low-income households, more than 40% households with people of color, or more than 40% households that are housing-cost-burdened; communities with a history of environmental racism perpetuated through exclusionary laws; and those where multiple factors such as socioeconomic stressors and disproportionate environmental burdens cumulatively contribute to persistent public health and environmental disparities.
Recommendations are to be made to the Legislature, governor and state health and environment department by Nov. 14.
Comments may be sent to the task force at any time by emailing cdphe_ej@state.co.us, and including “Task Force” in the subject line.
The 2021 law also provides for an ombudsperson to advocate for such communities and serve as a liaison between them and the state.
In addition, an advisory board is to advise the ombudsperson and respond to policy questions from the governor or health and environment and implement a grant program for environmental mitigation projects.