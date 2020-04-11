A state entity is expecting COVID-19 to strain the ability of agencies to respond to wildfires this year, and is asking for $8.5 million in additional resources that it would use to try to keep fires small because of the challenges the virus will pose to fighting larger blazes.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control outlined its concerns in its 2020 wildfire preparedness plan for Colorado, which division director Mike Morgan presented Friday in a virtual meeting with Gov. Jared Polis.
The plan says it’s too early to accurately forecast what this year’s fire season will bring, but current models indicate average large-fire potential this spring and into the summer. But even an average fire season in the state means about 4,472 fires burning 168,401 acres, the report notes.
Yet the firefighting response faces several COVID-19-related challenges. Already, the state Department of Corrections has put out the word that its inmate wildland fire teams, based at prisons in Rifle, Buena Vista and Cañon City, will indefinitely be unavailable for fire response and fuel-reduction projects because they can’t leave their facilities. DOC is trying to limit the introduction of COVID-19 into prisons, and this week reported that an inmate transferred to Buena Vista and under quarantine had tested positive for the disease.
The plan pointed to the interagency nature of wildland firefighting in the West and added, “Many local government firefighters that typically assist with these interagency efforts will not be available to respond outside of their home jurisdictions due to COVID-19 impacts and demands in their local communities. In addition, infections from this respiratory illness will further limit availability and capability of firefighters.”
“… Given the current and pending challenges, it is imperative that we place an even higher than normal emphasis on early detection of fires and rapid, aggressive initial attack actions. Taking these proactive steps will reduce impacts to already stressed communities, and decrease the need for extended use of limited firefighting resources. In addition to reducing impacts to communities, infrastructure, and budgets, reducing the number of extended, large fires will affect the availability and health of firefighters,” the plan says.
It says large incident command posts and camps “create an environment conducive to the transmission of infectious disease: high-density living and working conditions, reduced access to hygiene products and equipment, and a mobile workforce from various locations. Environmental and occupational hazards such as smoke, heat, fatigue and physically demanding work can compound this situation.”
Already, in response to the pandemic concern, an area command team has been assigned to a five-state Rocky Mountain region that includes Colorado, to develop a strategic fire response plan addressing things such as initial attack and large-fire response, the plan says.
Noting that staff from incident management teams “may be limited by the number of personnel who are available to leave their home jurisdictions,” the Division of Fire Prevention and Control is developing lists of state and available local personnel to form incident management teams, the plan says.
The division also is requesting additional resources that include contracting for a large air tanker, two additional single-engine air tankers, an additional helicopter and an air-attack plane, and bringing on a new, 20-person ground firefighting crew. It says it will work with stakeholders to prioritize those requests if $8.5 million isn’t available to fund them all.
“While this is a large amount, DFPC is anticipating that COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the availability of resources this fire season,” the plan says. “State of Colorado suppression costs for State Responsibility Fires range between $6 million and $40 million annually. That does not include local and federal fire suppression costs. If we can proactively fund early detection and aggressive initial attack resources, Colorado will be better positioned to reduce impacts and damage from destructive wildland fires in 2020.”