The longtime director of the Rifle Garfield County Airport has been honored by the state for his accomplishments at the facility during his 18 years in that job.
Brian Condie has been named the state’s “2020 Aviation Professional of the Year” by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics and the Colorado Aeronautical Board.
The award recognizes “an aviation professional who exhibits complete dedication to their community and airport, as well as for their outstanding contributions to the Colorado airport system,” the Division of Aeronautics said in a statement, according to a news release Tuesday from Garfield County, which owns the airport and employs Condie.
“Individuals recognized as the ‘Colorado Aviation Professional of the Year’ also demonstrate values that align with the CDOT Division of Aeronautics' mission to advance a safe, efficient and effective statewide air and space system through collaboration, investment and advocacy.”
Condie is the third-longest tenured airport director in Colorado. During that time, the airport has made more than $56 million in capital improvements, including a complete runway realignment in 2010. It also became home to the state’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting.
According to the release, a 2020 economic impact study of airports said the Rifle Garfield County Airport supports 277 jobs and generates close to $41 million in annual business revenue.
“I don’t have to tell you what Brian has done for your community,” Dave Ulane, Colorado Division of Aeronautics director, told Garfield commissioners this week. “That award is given to those that have shown very longstanding and outstanding commitment to their community and their airport.”
Condie said in the release, “I appreciate all the support the Aeronautics Division has given the airport over the past 18 years I’ve been here. They have a vested interest in the airport and I’m very appreciative of the recognition. … There 76 airports in Colorado, so to receive this was very special.”