State regulators this week imposed but then suspended a $2.21 million fine for rule violations by two oil and gas companies in Rio Blanco County, including for gas and oil leaks, and it expects to add their combined 100-plus wells to its orphan well list for plugging and surface reclamation.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission took the action in connection with Lasso Oil & Gas LLC and 31 Operating, which both have the same Texas address and the same designated agent, Kris Freeman. Combined, the two companies have 106 wells, almost all of them in Rio Blanco County.
An agreement reached with the companies over the state’s enforcement action stipulates that Lasso committed 12 rule violations, and 31 Operating, seven, with some rules being violated multiple times, COGCC enforcement officer Kelley Rosenberg told the commission. She said some violations are clerical, but some “are significant and substantive,” not all the violations have been remedied, and COGCC staff feel like the companies lack either the resources or desire to come into compliance with all the rules.
Major violations included a Lasso well in which COGCC staff in late 2020 found oil that had overflowed from the well cellar and run downhill away from the well. Lasso later estimated the spill volume to be between one and five barrels (a barrel being 42 gallons), but it had not cleaned the spill up as of when a follow-up COGCC inspection was conducted early last year, and Rosenberg told the commission this week the spill remained “unresolved” as far as COGCC staff know.
Another Lasso well was found in 2019 to have gas venting from gaps in the welds in the well casing. Among the 31 Operating violations, a secondary containment liner designed to capture spills from tanks at a well was found to have holes and tears.
Rosenberg said 31 Operating was able to transfer about 100 wells to another company, KT Resources, and those wells don’t fall under the enforcement action, but Lasso was unable to make a similar transfer of wells to KT Resources or another company.
Under the agreement settling the matter, Lasso and 31 Operating can no longer operate in Colorado, and the COGCC is foreclosing on the companies’ existing bonds for plugging and reclamation, which total $95,000 for Lasso and $125,000 for 31 Operating.
Rosenberg said it is expected that all of the companies’ remaining wells will be added to the state’s orphaned well list. That would open the door for the state to do plugging and reclamation work using the bonds and other money, such as from an industry-funded state account and new federal money, for the work. The COGCC also can claim equipment, oil and other property from the companies’ well sites and use sales proceeds for cleanup work.
Also, Freeman would have to first pay the suspended fine before the COGCC could consider any future request by him or any oil and gas entity he owns or controls to operate in the state.
Though he eventually voted with the rest of the oil and gas commission to approve the agreed-upon enforcement order, Commissioner John Messner expressed reservations about suspending the penalty and letting the companies walk away from their assets.
“It doesn’t seem like a good deal for the state of Colorado,” he said.
He later added, “It is clear they were not in compliance with our rules for a whole litany of reasons and it sure seems like a get-out-of-jail-free card here.”
Rosenberg cited administrative efficiency as a consideration in the agreement. She said it follows precedent in some other recent enforcement actions, and she pointed to the success in getting the roughly 100 31 Operating wells transferred to another company. She said she doesn’t think the companies would have signed off on a $2 million penalty and there was no expectation they could pay the penalty, and another consideration was the potential to end up having to be involved in bankruptcy proceedings.
Attorney Zachary Grey represented the two companies during this week’s action on the enforcement matters. He told the commission he wanted to be on record that while COGCC staff and its counsel presented certain facts related to the matter through their perspective, his clients don’t necessarily agree with them and “might present those facts differently.”