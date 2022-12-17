The state of Colorado has conceded, and a judge has as a result ruled, that the state violated state law by failing to act on an air-pollution permit by a required deadline last year for the West Elk coal mine in the upper North Fork Valley.

Judge J. Steven Patrick, a state district court judge in Gunnison County, issued the brief ruling Tuesday in a case brought by environmental groups in July. It said the state Air Pollution Control Division failed to meet a requirement under state law to act on the mine’s application for a major-source pollution permit within 18 months of receiving it. The 18-month deadline was reached on Sept. 30, 2021.