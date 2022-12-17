The state of Colorado has conceded, and a judge has as a result ruled, that the state violated state law by failing to act on an air-pollution permit by a required deadline last year for the West Elk coal mine in the upper North Fork Valley.
Judge J. Steven Patrick, a state district court judge in Gunnison County, issued the brief ruling Tuesday in a case brought by environmental groups in July. It said the state Air Pollution Control Division failed to meet a requirement under state law to act on the mine’s application for a major-source pollution permit within 18 months of receiving it. The 18-month deadline was reached on Sept. 30, 2021.
Patrick issued a partial summary judgment in favor of the environmental groups, finding that the state failed to meet the deadline required by the law. He said in his ruling that the defendants in the case don’t dispute last year’s deadline date for acting.
His ruling indicates that the state has suggested its delay may be caused at least in part by uncooperativeness by the mine, which is owned by Arch Resources subsidiary Mountain Coal. The conservation groups said in a news release that under another part of Patrick’s order, the state will have to release records related to that uncooperativeness and how the state responded.
The mine is a major source of emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Those emissions also include smog-forming volatile organic compounds. The mine vents large volumes of gas from its underground operations as a safety measure to reduce the chances of explosions.
In January, a federal judge signed off on a settlement to another lawsuit regarding the mine. The settlement required the mine to commit to burn off methane and related emissions through flaring, reducing their impacts.
An Air Pollution Control Division spokesperson said in an email that it intends to comply with the court’s order “and continue diligently working” on the mine’s permit application.
Patrick ruled in a suit brought by WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity, High Country Conservation Advocates in Crested Butte, the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Workshop in Carbondale. They say that due to the state’s inaction the mine is operating without state oversight. Permits cover things such as emissions limits and reporting requirements aimed at controlling pollution levels.
Peter Hart, attorney with Wilderness Workshop, said in a news release, “The court has made it clear that the state simply cannot ignore its duty to manage emissions that are destroying our climate, contaminating the air we breathe, and shrouding the beauty of the North Fork Valley and Colorado in pollution.”
The suit is seeking an order for the state to act on the permit within 90 days. Patrick hasn’t yet ruled on that request. According to his recent ruling, the state says it can’t issue a draft permit for public review and comment any earlier June 1 of next year.
According to Patrick’s ruling, the state has pointed to the fact that the plaintiffs have filed nine similar cases throughout the state, and it had argued that if it had to produce the records sought by plaintiffs that would only delay the final decision and result in additional costs to the state.
In one of the other cases, a judge in Garfield County this year ordered the state to act on a permit application it had failed to act on for more than a decade for a long-operating oil and gas wastewater management facility outside Parachute.
The state has since issued the permit for the facility, currently owned by Terra Energy Partners, but activists have since filed petitions with the Environmental Protection Agency challenging the adequacy of the air-pollution control requirements under the permit.
The Garfield County judge, Anne Norrdin, said in her ruling that according to an affidavit from a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment official, the air division has acknowledged its permitting backlog and was working to address it.