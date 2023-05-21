Reported oil and gas spills in Colorado jumped a sizable amount last year, to about 1,100, but the increase reflects in part more discoveries of historic rather than new spills as a result of new state rules, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says.
Oil and gas companies last year reported 1,106 spills and releases, up from 854 the previous year and 476 in 2020, according to that agency’s data. By far the most spills last year were reported in Weld County, with 776. In Garfield County there were 106 reported spills. Forty-three were reported in Rio Blanco County, and nine in Mesa County. Mesa County’s count was half the number of spills reported in 2021.
Those numbers generally reflect well numbers and drilling levels in those counties. Weld County has more than 17,500 active wells and last year saw drilling begin on 745 wells. Garfield County has nearly 12,000 active wells and last year had 108 well starts.
The big jump in reported spills in Colorado since 2021 partly reflects new rules that took effect in early 2021 that imposed stricter reporting thresholds for spills. Companies must now report spills of a barrel (42 gallons) or more outside berms or other secondary containment, and five barrels or more even when contained. Spills of any size that threaten water, public water systems, homes, livestock, wildlife and roads also must be reported, and new mandatory reporting also applies in the case of certain other spills.
The oil and commission includes both what it calls spills, or sudden discharges into the environment, and releases, which it describes as unauthorized discharges over time, in its spill counts.
The agency also has new requirements for closing oil and gas facilities, with required site assessments to document closures. In its latest annual report to the Water Quality Control Commission, the COGCC pointed to both the new spill reporting thresholds and facility closure requirements as factors in the substantial increase in spill reports last year.
“The significance of this increase is better protection of the environment and groundwater resources at the end of the life of an oil and gas development project and decreased risk of residual contamination being left in place for a landowner or surface owner to discover later,” the agency said in its report. “Because of the required site assessments performed to document facility closure, many more spills/releases were discovered and reported. These spills were not generally active spills, but more typically historic impacts most commonly of residual soil contamination.”
It said 204 spills or releases were found and reported last year at wells during operations to permanently plug them.
“Prior to 2021, these spills might not have been discovered or reported because there was no closure assessment required directly at the wellhead; the documentation of cleanup of these spills or releases is a net positive for the environment and groundwater protection,” the report says.
It says that four spills last year reached surface waters, and 71 either impacted or threatened to impact groundwater, with 66 of those being located in eastern Colorado.
Using COGCC data, the Center for Western Priorities conservation group reports each year on Colorado oil and gas spills, but focuses only on recent spills, and doesn’t count newly discovered historic spills. It says 453 recent spills were reported in Colorado last year, up 11% from the previous year.
Its analysis found that at least 1.1 million gallons of produced water, oil, condensate and other drilling-related substances were spilled in the state last year, a 24% increase from 2021, even as oil production increased by just 4%. The center says in its report that the fact that spill numbers and volumes are growing faster than oil production suggests “the state is losing ground in its mission to reduce drilling-related spills.”
The COGCC estimated in its report to the Water Quality Control Commission that natural gas production, which is primarily what occurs in Garfield and other local counties, was down slightly statewide last year from the previous year.
The Center for Western Priorities says 241 new, as opposed to historic, spills were reported in Weld County last year, 86 in Garfield County, 21 in Rio Blanco County and seven in Mesa County.
The center says Caerus Oil and Gas, a major local gas producer, reported the most new (rather than historic) spills last year of any company in the state, with 81, up from 41 for Caerus the prior year. Caerus accounted for about 18% of all the new spills reported last year, the center says.
Caerus has more than 7,400 producing wells in the Piceance Basin in northwestern Colorado and the Uinta Basin in Utah.
Kristen Lingley, director of stakeholder affairs at Caerus, said in a statement that the center’s data “appears to demonstrate our absolute commitment to reporting all spills regardless of size or impact. When a release does occur, we act quickly to remediate all impacts in cooperation with, and to the standards set by, the COGCC.
“We own more than 75,000 acres of surface land in western Colorado that includes high-quality and biodiverse rangeland, forest, scrubland and wetlands. We respect this biodiversity and invest in the people, tools and processes to preserve and enhance it. We are committed to leaving our lands a better place than we found them, and we do that.”
Laramie Energy, which operates in the Plateau Valley, reported seven of the Mesa County recent and historic spills reported to the state last year, while Caerus reported the other two.
The Center for Western Priorities says at least 35 recent spills reported last year in Colorado happened within 500 feet of occupied buildings, and at least 68 more occurred within 501-1,000 feet of such buildings.
At least 61 of last year’s new Colorado spills happened within 500 feet of a water well, and at least 99 happened within 500 feet of surface water, it says.
Of the 453 spills it analyzed, 321 involved produced water that results from oil and gas production, 152 involved oil and 102 involved condensate. A single spill can involve more than one substance, the center noted.