Reported oil and gas spills in Colorado jumped a sizable amount last year, to about 1,100, but the increase reflects in part more discoveries of historic rather than new spills as a result of new state rules, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says.

Oil and gas companies last year reported 1,106 spills and releases, up from 854 the previous year and 476 in 2020, according to that agency’s data. By far the most spills last year were reported in Weld County, with 776. In Garfield County there were 106 reported spills. Forty-three were reported in Rio Blanco County, and nine in Mesa County. Mesa County’s count was half the number of spills reported in 2021.