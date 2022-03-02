Laramie Energy, which isn’t currently drilling any natural gas wells, hopes to begin drilling in the second quarter of this year on a 65-well project about 13 miles north of De Beque and has received Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approval.
The commission approved the project last week after a Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative, responding to public concerns raised about potential impacts on the greater sage-grouse, indicated the impacts should not be significant.
“We really do not have a lot of evidence that this area receives a whole lot of use by greater sage-grouse,” Taylor Elm, Parks and Wildlife’s energy liaison for northwest Colorado, told the commission.
Laramie plans to drill the wells in the Cascade Creek area, using two existing pads and one new one, and also establishing a nearby site on reclaimed industrial land for disposal of drilling cuttings.
The project still is undergoing a Bureau of Land Management review environmental assessment because three of the wells would entail development of federally owned minerals. Laramie representative Wayne Bankert told the COGCC the BLM is preparing an environmental assessment and has told Laramie it expects to issue a decision sometime later this month.
Laramie is pursuing its project at a time when the economics for drilling are more favorable due to higher natural gas prices.
“We stopped drilling at the end of 2019 mainly because of (low) natural gas prices and are starting up again as prices improve,” Robert Boswell, Laramie’s chairman and CEO, said in an email.
But companies looking to drill in Colorado also are now going through a more rigorous approval process at the state level after the COGCC adopted numerous new rules as required by a 2019 law requiring changes in how oil and gas development is regulated, to prioritize protecting public health, safety, the environment and wildlife.
Some conservationists raised concerns about how the greater sage-grouse might be affected by noise, light and other impacts from the project. The bird is considered imperiled in Colorado and other states, although at this point is not listed federally as a threatened or endangered species.
“The State’s responsibility to protect and enhance (greater sage-grouse) habitat is being put to a test here, a test which it is badly failing so far by not requiring full mitigation efforts by the applicant, which may or may not be adequate to protect the Greater Sage-grouse,” Brad Klafehn and JoAnn Hackos wrote to the COGCC about the Laramie project, speaking on behalf of the Audubon Colorado Council and other groups.
However, none of the four locations are in what Parks and Wildlife has mapped as high-priority habitat for the bird, Elm told commission. Conservationists say one well pad is just 216 feet from sage-grouse general habitat, but Elm said Parks and Wildlife doesn’t have evidence that the bird is using habitat adjacent to the project area to any great degree.
“Therefore without the birds being there we determined that ... impacts should be fairly negligible,” he said.
He also said the nearest pad is just over two miles from the nearest active sage-grouse lek, or breeding grounds.
Because the project locations aren’t inside high-priority habitat, Laramie wasn’t required to consult with Parks and Wildlife about the project, but it still reached out to the agency. Elm said Laramie agreed to a recommendation to avoid heavy equipment operations at the cuttings facility from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. during the lekking and breeding season.
During last week’s hearing, Laramie also agreed to meet rural-area noise standards rather than less stringent ones that would have been based on an industrial land-use classification of the area by Garfield County.
“I think that’s a really positive step, so I appreciate that consideration,” COGCC Commissioner John Messner said.
The commission unanimously approved the project. “I think the applicant has done a good job of finding locations outside of high-priority habitat,” commission Chairman Jeff Robbins said.