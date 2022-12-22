Caerus Oil and Gas has obtained state approval for drilling 35 wells from a pad in high-priority habitat for multiple species of wildlife after taking steps that included doing habitat improvement work in another location.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission last week approved the company’s plan for a location 23 miles north of Parachute, in Rio Blanco County.
The pad location and an associated access road and pipeline corridor are in multiple high-priority habitats, including ones for elk, mule deer and the imperiled greater sage-grouse.
“There’s obviously a lot of wildlife concerns here,” Commissioner Michael Cross said as the commission considered the matter last week.
But he said he thinks a lot of work has gone into the Caerus proposal.
The well pad is planned for private land but involved federal leases, and underwent environmental review by the Bureau of Land Management. Caerus consulted with both the BLM and Colorado Parks and Wildlife on wildlife issues, leading in part to the development of a compensatory mitigation plan to offset habitat impacts of the project. Caerus already has carried out that project, which entailed brush removal on more than 200 acres of Caerus land to make it better habitat for sage-grouse.
That project is intended to provide off-site mitigation for impacts from three Caerus locations in all, and the BLM determined it would result in a net conservation gain for sage-grouse.
Parks and Wildlife supported, and the COGCC last week agreed to, a request by Caerus for a waiver from a requirement to conduct an alternative location analysis for the project based on the wildlife concerns. The company said it already sought to avoid and minimize impacts in its choice of locations, including by choosing a site more than a mile from a ridge with active sage-grouse leks, or breeding grounds. Valleys and ridges also separate that ridge from the planned well pad.
While seasonal timing limits on operations are planned to reduce wildlife impacts, Caerus may ask the BLM for timing limit waivers during drilling so it doesn’t have to move a drilling rig on and off the site multiple times, causing further disturbance to wildlife.
“BLM typically prefers we drill and complete (wells) in one occupation,” Holly Hill, regulatory manager for Caerus, told the commission.
The company hopes to drill the wells and do hydraulic fracturing on them from July 2024 to October 2025, alternating drilling and fracturing of wells over that timeframe.
Both Cross and Commissioner John Messner voiced some concern about the potential for waiving timing limits. But Cross said he think the COGCC needs to look at the approach the BLM wants to take if that involves having Caerus get all the drilling done on the site at once. He also took comfort in the level of involvement Park and Wildlife and the BLM have had in the proposal in terms of providing wildlife protections.
“With their signoff I’m comfortable with this application,” Cross said.
Messner said he thinks continued communications between Caerus and Parks and Wildlife during each step of the operation “is going to be critical to make sure this is actually a protective operation.”
He later added, “I do think increasing the net habitat for sage-grouse specifically in this (project) is certainly of benefit in that particular area.”