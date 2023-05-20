State regulators have approved a plan by Laramie Energy to drill 10 wells from a pad about 11 miles east of Collbran.
Laramie plans to begin operations at the site this year with pad construction followed by the drilling, according to a Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission staff recommendation to approve it, which the commission did Wednesday.
Mesa County also has approved the site location for the new drilling.
Mesa County hasn’t had any oil and gas well drilling activity since 2019, when drilling began on five wells in the county, a drop from 93 the previous year. Laramie has done some drilling in Garfield County north of De Beque this year.
The newly approved project will consist of one well involving federally owned minerals, and nine with private ownership. The well pad will be on land owned by Laramie. The Bureau of Land Management approved a drilling permit for the federal well in April.
Two homesites are within 2,000 feet of the pad, which subjected the proposal to setback rules specific to such circumstances. Laramie provided analysis of alternative pad locations that it determined, and COGCC staff agreed, had drawbacks that made the proposed pad preferable.
The owner of a home about 1,800 feet from the pad consented to the location. So did the owner of a homesite where the home isn’t yet fully constructed about 1,200 feet from the pad, after first voicing concerns about potential project impacts to the homesite’s water well. Laramie informed the homeowner about well water sampling requirements the oil and gas commission requires of energy developers to address such concerns, including requirements for baseline sampling before operations begin.
Laramie also proposed additional sampling beyond what the rules require.
“The modified sampling schedule satisfied the (homesite) owner,” Katy Middleton, a regulatory specialist for Laramie, told the commission.
Laramie also will be required to do air pollution monitoring at the site and will be implementing measures to reduce noise and lighting impacts, along with impacts specific to wildlife.
The pad is near existing gas and water gathering infrastructure. Water from oil and gas production that is recycled at a nearby water treatment facility will be able to be used for fracking the wells, eliminating the need for hundreds of truck trips.