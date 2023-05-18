Citing both recent public-land conservation achievements but also unfinished business, three Colorado members of Congress have reintroduced the sweeping Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which in its latest form would protect some 420,000 acres.
“We have to get this done, we have to get this done,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told reporters in a press conference Wednesday in which he was joined by Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Bennet’s fellow sponsor of the bill in the Senate, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, the lead sponsor of the measure in the House of Representatives.
While the measure has never made it through Congress, its backers have made notable progress in achieving protections, or proposed ones, for some of the targeted acreage through administrative actions by the Biden administration. Last fall, President Biden visited Colorado to designate the 53,804-acre Camp Hale/Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado’s central mountains, in recognition of the 10th Mountain Division ski troops who prepared for battle at the former training camp and went on to serve heroically in Europe in World War II.
The Biden administration also has launched an initiative to bar new oil and gas leasing and mineral leasing in some 225,000 acres known as the Thompson Divide area, stretching from the Glenwood Springs area south to Crested Butte and east of Crawford, through an administrative withdrawal action. Federal land agencies are currently in the process of working to finalize that proposed withdrawal, which would be in effect for up to 20 years. However, advocates for protecting Thompson Divide, while supportive of the administrative effort, want to see the withdrawal be permanent, which the CORE bill would make happen.
“Boy, it would be fantastic to get this across the finish line,” Carbondale-area rancher Bill Fales said about the Thompson Divide protections during Wednesday’s press conference. “It’s been 16, 17 years we’ve been working on it.”
Thompson Divide is the subject of one of four bills that eventually were combined into the CORE measure. Another, the Continental Divide Recreation and Wilderness Act, focused in part on protecting Camp Hale. With that accomplished, CORE still contains proposed new wilderness area acreage and other provisions in the Continental Divide area.
A third part of the CORE bill provides wilderness-designation and other protections for nearly 61,000 acres in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. These include wilderness designations for two well-known 14,000-foot peaks, Mount Sneffels and Wilson Peak. It also would protect 6,590 acres through a mineral withdrawal outside of Norwood at Naturita Canyon, prohibiting future mineral development there.
A fourth part of CORE would formally establish the boundary for the Curecanti National Recreation Area, home to Blue Mesa Reservoir. The recreation area was created through an agreement between the Bureau of Reclamation and National Park Service, and is one of the few Park Service units not designated by Congress or presidential action. The lack of a boundary has made Park Service management of the area more difficult.
CORE language also seeks to ensure that Reclamation upholds its commitment to expand local public fishing access in the area after access was lost through the creation of Blue Mesa and other reservoirs on the Gunnison River.
CORE has passed the House of Representatives multiple times and last year underwent its first hearing in a Senate committee. Bennet said Wednesday, the last Congress came closer than ever before to passing it. He thinks the Camp Hale monument designation has built momentum for the CORE Act.
Hickenlooper said he’s confident the bill is on a pathway to passage.
“It’s exciting, this reintroduction of the CORE Act, because it’s not done and we’re going to get it done.”
Bennet acknowledged the additional challenge posed by a divided Congress. CORE faces the uphill battle of getting through a Republican-controlled House. Bennet said the hope every year in introducing CORE is that it will be the year that a public lands package that includes CORE “somehow is going to find a way to come together and get through both houses of Congress.”
Neguse said support for CORE has grown each year, and each time it has passed the House with some Republicans supporting it. It is supported by all of Colorado’s other Democratic members of the House of Representatives, but not by its Republican members, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose western Colorado district is home to much of the acreage covered in the bill.
“I am hopeful that other members in our state congressional delegation will join this effort,” Neguse said.
Boebert’s predecessor representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican Scott Tipton, also didn’t support CORE. Neguse said he always was willing to have conversations with Tipton about the bill and that open-door approach also applies to Boebert.
“We’ll continue to push and try to make the case on the merits,” he said.
Boebert objects in part to CORE taking considerable acreage off the table for future energy leasing, a concern that was shared by some Republican senators during last year’s Senate hearing. The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee ended up deadlocking.