Citing both recent public-land conservation achievements but also unfinished business, three Colorado members of Congress have reintroduced the sweeping Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which in its latest form would protect some 420,000 acres.

“We have to get this done, we have to get this done,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told reporters in a press conference Wednesday in which he was joined by Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Bennet’s fellow sponsor of the bill in the Senate, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, the lead sponsor of the measure in the House of Representatives.