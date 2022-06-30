A state quarantine designed to help protect areas such as Mesa County from infestations of Japanese beetles that could threaten fruit-growers as well as backyard gardeners is going to remain in place, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
“I think there was at some point some misinformation circulating that it was up for debate,” department spokeswoman Olga Robak said.
The department plans to attend a local public meeting about the issue being put on by the Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area at noon today at the Mesa County Fairgrounds Community Building. In an email sent out to Mesa County commissioners and stakeholders about the meeting, Susan Carter, a horticulture and natural resources agent for CSU Extension TRA, voiced concern about the prospect of the quarantine potentially being dropped.
The green-and-orange-colored beetle could cause damage and issues for fruit crops, grapes, corn, hay and pasture and more than 300 ornamental plants, she said in the email.
ERADICATED IN PALISADE
About 20 years ago, the insect began spreading in the Palisade area. But it was eradicated through an aggressive subsequent effort that included treating lawns with insecticides or drying them to kill the beetle’s larvae.
Today, the insect is abundant on the Front Range. A state quarantine, adopted in 2010 at the request of the Colorado Nursery and Greenhouse Association, allows nursery stock to enter the state only if treated with insecticides or certified to be free of the insect. Later, the state also required Front Range nurseries and landscapers to make sure that plant material from the Front Range is certified to be free of the beetle before being transported elsewhere in the state.
Carter said in a recent interview that the state “has kind of backstepped, correctly so,” regarding the future of the quarantine.
She said that the Department of Agriculture “is reviewing in the next year the quarantine on Japanese beetles. We don’t know what changes they will make or it they will drop it or what will happen there.”
She said CSU Extension TRA has been trying to get more information from the state on the issue.
Rich Guggenheim, plant health certification program manager at the Department of Agriculture, said CSU Extension TRA didn’t reach out to the department to find out what is going on before scheduling the meeting, the department wasn’t originally invited to the meeting, and the department’s goal in attending it will be to ensure that misinformation is corrected.
He said the quarantine regulations likely will be considered for possible changes next year, but the quarantine itself is going to remain in place. He said the changes that need to happen involve things such as who is responsible for what, how entities work together, and funding issues.
Guggenheim said the federal government dropped its Japanese beetle quarantine a few years ago after the beetle became so widespread, which has meant that related federal funding to states ended and basically the state and industry are bearing the cost of the quarantine and associated regulations.
Bruce Talbott, who is with Talbott Farms, a major local fruit-grower, and is involved with the Upper Grand Valley Pest Control District, said impacted Front Range entities would like to see the quarantine lifted. He said that early on, there also was concern that Guggenheim, who is newer to the department, was open to the quarantine being relaxed. But he noted that Brant Harrison, another local peach-grower who also sits on the state Agriculture Commission, has said that an end to the quarantine is not being considered.
Harrison, who led the previous effort by a special committee to successfully eradicate the beetle locally, said the upcoming review of the quarantine is simply an obligatory sunset regulatory review to determine if a rule should remain on the books. He said people in Colorado want it to stay in place and Colorado nurseries already have to jump through rigorous programs related to the beetle in order to export to nearby states that are trying to prevent infestations.
WILL BEETLE RETURN?
Talbott thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Japanese beetle gets established in the Grand Valley, in part because of the pest control district’s authority being limited to the eastern part of the valley. He said its arrival would be “a significant economic factor” for Talbott Farms, which would have to increase the amount of spraying it does in its orchards and vineyards to fend off pests.
He said growers of everything from roses to backyard fruit trees also would be affected.
Guggenheim said he thinks it would be devastating to local peach- and grape-growing if the beetle becomes widespread locally.
He thinks the successful past efforts locally can be a model for future success, but also thinks it’s important to consider what’s changed since then, such as less available funding, more irrigated turf locally as more people have moved to the valley, and a change in public perception when it comes to the use of pesticides.
Harrison, an organic grower, also said that more people locally are now resistant to pesticide use, which would make it harder to undertake a program like the one 20 years ago. But he said the amount of pesticides previously used on lawns was minuscule compared to what would be required if the beetle spread to orchards, where he believes the impact would be serious due to how much the beetles like peaches and grapes.
“As an organic grower there not a lot of options for controlling Japanese beetles organically that would take care of my orchard,” he said.
Guggenheim thinks part of the conversation needs to be about what happens if the Japanese beetle can’t be eradicated should a new outbreak occur. He hopes that conversation can be part of an overall collaborative effort to addressing the threat the beetle poses.
“For us as a community we have to come together and say how are we going to work together,” he said.
Today’s 90-minute meeting also may be attended via Zoom, at https://zoom.us/j/94451951789?pwd=ZFYxcnhWU2pDQlo2RU1nbDRxaENZdz09. Those attending in person are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch.