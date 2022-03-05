Colorado’s U.S. senators are part of a bipartisan push to bar the import of Russian oil following its invasion of Ukraine.
Some Republicans and energy industry officials say such a ban should be accompanied by increasing domestic oil and gas production, although Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., in statements about the proposed ban instead voiced support for moving toward greater use of clean and renewable energy sources.
Amid growing support for the ban in Congress, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday indicated the Biden administration is considering its options in terms of cutting U.S. consumption of Russian energy, but is focused on the rising price of oil and the importance of maintaining a steady supply of global energy.
Hickenlooper on Thursday announced he was part of an 18-member bipartisan coalition of senators introducing a bill to ban imports of oil and other fossil fuels from Russia. Bennet wasn’t part of the initial coalition but has come out in support of the bill, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, also has voiced support for banning imports of Russian oil.
Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown in a statement, “While this is a critical bipartisan step that must happen immediately, I also urge Colorado’s senators to step forward and support legislation that would fully reopen the American energy sector and hit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin where it really hurts.”
She said that instead of the Biden administration considering buying oil from Iran, the United States instead should increase production of domestic energy.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, said on Twitter Thursday, “Just your daily reminder that America is funding Russia’s war by buying Russian oil and gas rather than producing our own.”
Boebert, whose husband works in the oil and gas industry, wore an outfit with the words “Drill Baby Drill” on the back during President Biden’s State of the Union speech this week.
In statements in support of banning Russian oil and exports, Bennet and Hickenlooper didn’t mention domestic oil and gas production.
“It’s time to liberate America from Russian oil imports that enable Putin’s lawless war against Ukraine,” said Bennet. “We need to secure our energy independence and supercharge our transition to clean energy.”
Hickenlooper said, “Putin is selling us Russian oil to pay for his brutality in Ukraine. Let’s end Russian oil imports today and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources so we never use it again.”
Asked Thursday about increasing domestic oil and gas production, Psaki said there are 9,000 approved leases that companies aren’t drilling on.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas trade group, responded on Twitter, “We can’t develop our leases if permits aren’t approved (4,500 outstanding) & with myriad other delays the administration puts in the way of American producers.”
The organization Public Citizen in December criticized the Biden administration, saying that the average monthly amount of federal-land drilling permit approvals in 2021, while down from the monthly average during the final year of the Trump administration in 2020, was higher than the monthly averages during President Trump’s first three years in office.
“Despite Biden’s campaign commitments to stop drilling on public lands and waters, the industry still has the upper hand,” Alan Zibel, a Public Citizen researcher, said in a news release at the time.