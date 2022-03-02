An overall drop statewide in bear reports to Colorado Parks and Wildlife last year contrasts with an increase in northwest Colorado, where much of the problem continues to involve the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said this week that it received 3,701 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears in 2021, a 28% drop from the average number of reports over the previous two years.
However, northwest Colorado, which was largely in severe drought last year, affecting bears’ natural food sources, accounted for 1,834 reports filed last year, up 192 from 2020 although fewer than the 2,146 recorded in 2019.
Local Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said most of the activity in northwest Colorado occurred in the agency’s Area 8, with 1,096 reports. That area includes places such as Aspen and Glenwood Springs and Eagle County locations that long have dealt with numerous conflicts between bears and residents. Gonzales said trash was involved in 491 of last year’s Area 8 reports, and 217 involved other attractants such as pet food, food in tents and freezers in open garages.
Gonzalez said Parks and Wildlife Area 7, which includes Grand Junction and Rifle, had 201 bear reports last year, with 74 of those reports involving trash and 35 other attractants. Area 6, in the Meeker area, had 133 reports, with most of those cases involving bears being attracted to livestock.
Gonzalez said that with more people recreating in the outdoors, that also can contribute to interactions with bears.
Parks and Wildlife’s northeast and southeast Colorado regions both saw declines in bear reports of nearly 40% last year when compared to those regions’ averages for the prior two years. Plentiful moisture in eastern Colorado last winter and into early summer bolstered growth of grasses, berries and other natural food sources for bears, meaning they had less reason to seek out sources such as garbage. Bear reports in southwest Colorado fell even more last year, by 51%.
Parks and Wildlife estimates that there are between 17,000 and 20,000 black bears in Colorado, and that the population is growing. The black bear is the only bear species in the state, though, despite its name, the animal may be brown, blond or another color besides black.
Parks and Wildlife in April 2019 launched a new system to help wildlife managers track and quantify bear activity and conflicts across the state, and spot trends and sources of conflict in local areas and more broadly. The agency has recorded more than 14,000 reports of sightings and conflicts since the system’s launch, and nearly a third of the reports involved bears getting into trash. Bird feeders, livestock and open garages are among other factors behind incidents.
“We need help from local communities to develop strategies to secure garbage and other attractants across bear habitat,” Kristin Cannon, deputy regional manager for CPW’s Northeast region, said in a news release. “Ultimately, it will also require individuals to take some responsibility and follow proper guidelines on living appropriately with bears to protect them.”
Said Gonzalez, “Bears are very smart and if they find an easy food source like trash, food left in tents, they’re going to come back to it.”
She said they can smell food up to five miles away and if people make it easier for them to access food at a location they’re going to remember and keep returning.
Parks and Wildlife said while there is some reluctance among people to report bear activity because of a belief it will lead to a bear being put down, only 2.3% of the bear reports over the last three years led to euthanizations. Alerting the agency to conflicts, particularly when they first begin, can allow wildlife officers to educate the community, haze bears and take other steps such as relocating bears, Parks and Wildlife says.
CPW has relocated 213 bears from sites of conflicts in the last three years, but the agency says relocation isn’t a fix-all solution.
It euthanized 66 bears last year, which ties for the least amount put down since 2015, and is down from 158 in 2020. The most bears the agency put down since 2015 was 190 in 2017.