When Steven Howe steps onto the diamond at Suplizio Field, he’s in his element.
More so than he ever was on the court playing for the Colorado Mesa tennis team, and probably more so than most places he has been.
That’s why you always see him smiling and having the time of his life as the emcee for the Grand Junction Rockies. That means he’s the on-field gameday host. It’s why he’s more into the inter-inning events than others in the stadium.
Baseball is one of his first loves, and surrounding himself in the culture and sharing it with the community is, to him, a blessing.
“I have never felt as close to a community of people,” Howe said. “Those season ticket holders, they know my name and they’ll say hi to me if they see me outside of the field.”
Howe was born in Michigan but grew up in Temecula in southern California. Temecula is within driving distance from major Southern California cities, such as Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Diego.
That’s also where Howe fell in love with baseball. Growing up, he would regularly watch the Lake Elsinore Storm, the advanced Single A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. As a kid he played second base and center field. He played travel ball but stopped because “kids started throwing so much faster than me,” he said.
So, Howe began playing tennis competitively at 12 years old, and that allowed him to parlay athletics into a scholarship at CMU.
“SoCal is the hottest junior tennis spot in the country,” Howe said. “I was a two-star recruit and I came out with Division II offers, high DIII offers, maybe a low DI or two because schools would rather take a two-star SoCal prospect than a three or four star midwest prospect (because of the competition).”
Howe joined the Rockies last summer. Initially, he was just going to help behind the scenes with gameday operations but was thrust into the emcee position and never left.
Howe has carved out a community with every facet of the Rockies — from the season ticket holders, to the players and even the players’ host parents.
He always makes a point to include kids during the inter-inning events because of his time in Temecula.
“I remind myself that I was that kid, once,” Howe said. “So I was that kid who was on the baseball team and got to go to the stadium and run out there with the players. So when I see kids at Rockies games, I tell myself that I want to make this as fun for them as possible.
“Now, I probably know 20 of them by name, who come there consistently. I’ve actually signed baseballs now, which caught me off guard.”
Having a community centered around his first love has been something of a blessing for Howe.
As a freshman at Mesa, Howe began grappling with mental health issues and anxiety, he said. He’s grateful for the people at Mesa who helped through that difficult time in his life and he’s even more grateful for everyone with the Rockies.
Howe just graduated from Mesa and sees himself staying in Colorado for the time being. Though he works in sales full time plus his emcee gig, his dream job is to work for a sports team.
“I still struggle with anxiety but for whatever reason it just shuts off in that stadium,” Howe said. “I was nervous and anxious for those first couple of weeks but now it feels like I’m in a family.”
