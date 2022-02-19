People considering traveling next week might want to think about sticking closer to home and perhaps getting out and playing in some fresh powder, given the storm that is looking like it is bearing down on Colorado.
A prolonged storm system could linger in the region from Monday through Thursday and bring a foot or two to the mountains, and maybe more, said Mark Miller, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Junction.
He said temperatures also will be dropping from highs in the 50s Sunday to the 30s by Tuesday, which will be a change for people who have been starting to get used to spring-like temperatures recently. And the cold air means some snow is possible in lower valleys as well, though it’s looking more certain in the mountains, Miller said.
“Confidence is certainly increasing for a fairly substantial storm system over the course of next week,” Miller said.
He said the storm is looking like a slow-moving one that will come in from the south/southwest. Area storms coming from that direction typically have longer durations with more precipitation than ones out of the northwest that typically may last for a day, he said.
Miller said he doesn’t think it will be snowing throughout the region all four days.
“But somewhere in western Colorado certainly we’ll be seeing precip pretty much all of those four days,” he said.
The storm could provide a welcome boost to Colorado’s snowpack, which has lagged over the last month after substantial storms hit in late December into January. The Natural Resources Conservation Service on Friday said Colorado’s snowpack is at 92%, with levels at 100% of normal in the Upper Colorado River headwaters and 103% in the Gunnison River Basin, in a year when above-average snowpack will be needed to boost streamflows and help restore reservoir levels hurt by drought.
“This (storm) should help a lot, so hopefully that comes to fruition,” Miller said.
But the storm will bring some short-term inconvenience when it comes to travel. The National Weather Service is suggesting that motorists keep an eye on the forecast and road conditions and consider delaying travel and making alternative plans, especially if they’re planning to be travel through the mountains.
For local residents, appealing alternative plans might include playing in the snow on Grand Mesa, whether that involves skiing, snowmobiling or some other form of fun.
Ryan Robinson, spokesman for Powderhorn Mountain Resort, said Powderhorn is keeping an eye on the storm forecast for next week.
“We’re hopeful that it delivers as they are kind of predicting it will. It looks like it’s favoring the central and southern mountains, which typically does well for us,” he said.
Skiers and snowboarders at Powderhorn have been enjoying about 7 inches of snow that fell Wednesday and Wednesday night.
“We’re coming off a pretty long dry spell and there’s some pent-up excitement for some fresh snow,” Robinson said.
He said Powderhorn has been able to keep 100% of its terrain open thanks to a good snow base created by early-season snowmaking and the holiday storms.
“But nothing beats fresh snow, so we were pretty happy to see that little storm come through and we’re excited to see what this storm next week delivers,” he said.
He said this Presidents Day holiday weekend could be a pretty strong one for the resort, between visitors from out of town, students with a day off from school Monday and the fresh snow on the mountain.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising people to expect additional traffic on Interstate 70 and other highways this weekend due to holiday travelers, including those headed to and from ski resorts. The Colorado State Patrol also is planning stepped-up DUI enforcement over the holiday weekend.
CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said her agency will be monitoring next week’s storm and alerting motorists as needed, posting real-time updates at www.cotrip.org.