Grace Enriquez of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Royanna Crawford was named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list for academic achievement at Colorado Mesa University, where she is majoring in biology with a minor in music.
Greta A. Van Calcar of Palisade was named to the winter 2021 semester scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Kindergarten sign-up begins Monday
Children who will be 5-years-old on or before Aug. 31, are eligible to attend kindergarten beginning this fall in School District 51.
Online registration will open Monday, April 19 and run through the end of May. Parents will use ParentVUE online registration for students entering kindergarten in 2021–22.
Parents will be asked to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address to their child’s new school later this summer. Registration will not be finalized without these documents.
Parents with students already attending D51 schools will use their existing ParentVUE account. If you have a ParentVUE account and have forgotten your username or password, go to the ParentVUE website and request a new password or contact your student’s school to request the information.
New parents can create a ParentVUE account at d51schools.org, under the Parents tab.
