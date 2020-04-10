- Zoe Stanek of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Daniels Scholarships awarded
Two School District 51 seniors have been awarded the prestigious, full-ride Daniels Fund Scholarship.
Kylie Sue Babeon from Palisade High School and Brody Martin Perlick from Fruita Monument High School are among the 212 talented students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to be named a Daniels Fund Scholar.
Each year, thousands of students from the four states apply for the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program that honors students who demonstrate "exceptional character, leadership, commitment to the community, academic performance and promise, well-roundedness, and emotional maturity," according to the Daniels Fund website.
The scholarship covers room and board, tuition, fees, books, supplies, and miscellaneous college costs, minus other college financing secured by the student. Babeon and Perlick were selected from among 2,265 applicants for the scholarship this year.
Go to danielsfund.org for information on the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program.