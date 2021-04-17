Jenna Sutliff of Delta was elected as a 2021–22 Eastern Utah Student Association student body officer.
Sutliff will serve in the role of executive vice president at the Utah State University campus in Price.
The student-run group serves the voice of students, advocating for their needs and rights, acting as the liaison with university staff, faculty and administration.
Grace Hann, a senior at Caprock Academy, was selected as the school’s Kiwanis Student of the Month for April and was honored recently at a Kiwanis luncheon.
Daniels scholars
Palisade High School seniors Magdalena Latek and Jennasea Brook Licata were named Daniels Fund Scholars for 2021.
The prestigious Daniels Fund Scholarship Program covers up to $25,000 per year in college expenses for each recipient, after financial aid and other scholarships.
Students can use the Daniels Fund scholarship to attend any accredited nonprofit university or college in the U.S. Winners are selected based on their character, leadership abilities, and commitment to community.
This year, 240 seniors were selected for the scholarship from nearly 2,000 applicants from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming.
Latek plans to attend the University of Colorado this fall to study cellular, molecular and development biology.
Licata plans to attend the University of Rochester to study genetics and bio ethics.
Scholarships
The Grand Valley Power Scholarship Selection Committee has announced scholarship recipients.
Chloe Schrader, an undergraduate student at Colorado Mesa University pursuing a degree in cellular, molecular, and developmental biology, was awarded the Jack Broughton – Colorado Mesa University Scholarship, a renewable $2,000 scholarship ($8,000 total over the course of four years). Upon graduating from CMU, Chloe plans to attend medical school.
The Grand Valley Power Scholarship, a one-time $1,500 per person scholarship, was awarded to Grand Junction High School students Amanda Moran and Elizabeth Ballard; Fruita Monument High School students Ryenn Nolan and Jacob Weaver; Palisade High School student Fiona Richards; and Caprock Academy student Jonas Saunders.
Plateau Valley High School juniors Jeweli Wiltse and Alexis Grundy were selected as 2022 Youth Program Participants and will receive all-expenses paid trips to attend the 2022 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour.
Haley Gray from Caprock Academy and Amarah Thompson from Palisade High School were selected to attend the 2020 Youth Tour and Leadership Camp that was canceled because of the pandemic. They will instead receive scholarships equivalent to the cost of the awarded youth program.
Academy process
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D) are conducting a joint U.S. Senate application process for Colorado students seeking U.S. Service Academy nominations.
Students can use a single application process for either U.S. Senate office.
Applicants will only have to submit one application, provide one set of letters of recommendation, and participate in one interview in the fall to be considered for a nomination from either of the U.S. Senators.
U.S. Service Academies are federal institutions that prepare cadets and midshipmen to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces, while concurrently earning their bachelor’s degrees.
The four service academies requiring congressional nomination are the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
The deadline is Oct. 16 to apply for a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.
In addition to securing a congressional nomination, students must also apply directly to the academies.
Go to the “Student Resources” link at bennet.senate.gov for information.
