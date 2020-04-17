Kindergarten registration to begin
Registration for the School District 51 2020–21 kindergarten program will begin Monday through ParentVUE.
Starting with the 2020–21 school year, children must turn 5 on or before Aug. 31, 2020, to enroll in kindergarten. This is a change from the previous cutoff date of July 15.
Parents and guardians of students can begin the kindergarten registration process online, but it will not be complete until certain documents are brought to the school office in person sometime after school buildings reopen.
These necessary documents include the child’s birth certificate and immunization records and proof of address, such as a utility bill or mortgage statement.
If you have a child already in school, use your ParentVUE login information to access Kindergarten Registration. If you have forgotten your username or password, you can request this information through ParentVUE. It is recommended you log in to your account before the Kindergarten Registration window opens to confirm you have correct login information.
If you have an existing District 51 student, but you do not have a ParentVUE account, email helpdesk@d51schools.org.
If you are new to District 51, create a ParentVUE at d51schools.org. Select the Parents tab and click on Parent Information. Select Enrollment and go to the Kindergarten Registration button, which will go live April 20. From there, click More Options (bottom right) and select Create a New Account. Follow the prompts to create an account.
An email will be sent to you. If you do not receive an email, check your junk/spam folder. If you still don’t see an email, contact your child’s school.