Davian Sandoval, a senior at Central High School, was selected as a recipient of the Botcher Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship included all expenses to attend the Colorado school of one’s choice, full tuition, fees, a book allowance and an annual stipend for living expenses. The award is granted for eight semester or 12 quarters at either a public or private four-year college or university in the state.
Laci Harrison of Clifton graduated March 26 with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Port Orange, Florida campus.
Kyle Propst of Mesa was named to the winter 2021 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction Students of the Month for March 2021 are Brandon Kamplain, Fruita Monument High School; Ashley Savoya, Caprock Academy (February); Erika Coffman, Caprock Academy (March); Makenze Carver, Grand Junction High School; Lexie Walker, R-5 High School; Miranda Sanchez, Central High School; and William Mello, Palisade High School. The students are chosen by their respective schools for their academic performance and community involvement.
Charles Terrell of Olathe was presented with the Journey Scholarship on Thursday, at the annual Scholarship Celebration at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Kiwanis Club awarding scholarships
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction plans to award $50,000 in scholarships to members of Kiwanis Key Clubs (high school organization) and Circle K Clubs (college organization).
The club will award 20 scholarships of $2,500 each for next year’s college costs. The deadline to apply is April 30.
Scholarships are awarded based on earnings from endowments established by former Kiwanians, and proceeds from an annual club golf tournament. Scholarship applications are online at Kiwanis-gj.org
Scholarship for lineworker candidates
The Grand Valley Power Board of Directors has extended the Western Colorado Community College Lineworker Scholarship requirements to allow all residents of Mesa County to apply.
Previously the $2,000 one-time award scholarship was available only to Grand Valley Power co-op members. Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student at Western Colorado Community College for the upcoming academic year.
Scholarship recipients are graded based on a combination of weighted criteria, including financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements and a personal essay. Although this scholarship is open to any applicant that lives in Mesa County, priority will be given to applicants who reside in households served by Grand Valley Power.
Applications will be accepted through June 1. Applications can be submitted by mail, taking a hard copy to GVP’s main office or online at gvp.org/scholarship-program. Visit the website, email scholarships@gvp.org or call 242-0040 for information.
Students get chance to ‘Bloom’
The District 51 Foundation has announced the distribution of the fourth round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants, a grant fund created by the family of Karl Bloom, who died last year.
“Karl’s life was an example to so many people about how to give back to your community. He was a dedicated local volunteer in Scouting, HOSA, and a band parent. This grant provides K-12 students with financial need the support to allow them to pursue extracurricular activities,” a news release said.
Through this cycle of the grant fund, the D51 Foundation has provided grants for 23 students for a total of $2,838. Since the beginning of 2020, approximately $8,800 has been granted to 85 children. Students and parents apply for the grant via a portal at the D51 Foundation website. Some of the extracurricular grants were to Absolute Dance, Fire FC, Legacy Gymnastics, and the Fruita Recreation Center.
Go to d51foundation.org for information.