Rishi Lohar of Grand Junction and Kendall Mueller of Glenwood Springs earned the fall 2019 semester dean’s award from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jacob Watson of Grand Junction is aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Charles Terrell of Olathe was one of more than 700 students at Central College in Pella, Iowa, who would have been honored at the college’s annual scholarship celebration April 23.
Canceled because of the pandemic, the celebration gives scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Terrell received the Journey Scholarship.
Co-op Country scholarships
The Fruita Consumers Co-op has announced the four local high school students selected to receive a Co-op Country scholarship. These scholarships are presented to high school graduates entering college with intentions to major in agricultural-related degree programs.
Kali Jones, a senior at Fruita Monument High School, received a $2,500 Co-op Country Academic Scholarship and plans to attend Colorado Mesa University.
Jacob Gordon, a senior at Norwood High School, received a $2,500 Co-op Country Academic Scholarship and plans to attend Western Colorado Community College.
Hailey Hibbert, a senior at Nucla High School, received a $2,500 Co-op Country Academic Scholarship and plans to attend Northern Arizona University.
Angela Haley, a senior at Fruita Monument High School, received a $2,500 Co-op Country Academic Scholarship and plans to attend Colorado Mesa University or Colorado State University.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction 81501.