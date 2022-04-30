Kiwanis name Students of Month
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction recognized recent Students of the Month. March students are Emilie Jaeger, Palisade High School; Arianna Miklos, Central High School; Mikayla Turnage, R-5 High School; Madalyn Barnes, Caprock Academy; Samantha Johnson, Fruita Monument High School; and Rachel Hooper, Grand Junction High School.
April students are Janae Kitzman, Palisade High School; Lucas Brown, Central High School; Brady Ancell, Grand Junction High School; Elsie Belle Imer, Caprock Academy; Hayden Murray, Fruita Monument High School; and Joel Celestino Rivera, R-5 High School.
Masons honor sudents teachers
The Fraternity of Free and Accepted Masons of Colorado hosted its 29th annual Public-School Awards Ceremony April 20, honoring area middle and high school teachers and students.
The John C. Whitlock Memorial Scholarship was awarded by Mesa Lodge 55 to Jacob Haifley; the Warren Bush Memorial Scholarship was awarded by Grand Junction Lodge 173 to Ashlyn Wilkerson; and the Palisade Lodge 125 Scholarship was awarded to Claudia Quijada-Bermudez.
Bookcliff Middle School: Teacher, Heather Hawkins, and students Rylie Hoyt and Grace Baroumbaye.
Grand Mesa Middle School: Teacher, Kelly Walitt, and students Manuel Miranda-Gonzalez and Sage Siegrest.
Mount Garfield Middle School: Teacher, Nick Philliou and students A.J. Pike and Ashley Falls.
Orchard Mesa Middle School: Teacher, Mary Meyers and students Luis Mendez Castillo and Gabriella Erickson.
Redlands Middle School: Teacher, Anne Shoffstall and students Logan Nye and Brook Cox.
West Middle School: Teacher, Jennifer Richter and students Kaiyon dePrado and Allison Guddat.
Grand Junction High School: Teacher, Brenda Pomeroy and students Jake Stanfield and Annabelle Feather.
Gateway K-12: Teacher, Derek Brown and students Cora Moores and Ruby Moores.
Central High School: Teacher, Summer Jones and students Daniel Baroumbaye and Taylor Arledge.
Palisade High School: Teacher, Dave Carlo and students Zenon Reece and Ella Steel.
Two schools will host plant sales
Two District 51 high schools will host plant sales on Saturday, May 7.
R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St., will host a Mother’s Day Sale Fundraiser from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., selling flower, herb, and strawberry baskets; starter vegetables and flowers; and landscaping plants. Proceeds will benefit the R-5 High School Garden and Aquaponics Education Center.
Also on May 7, Fruita Monument’s FFA program will host its annual Plant Sale and FFA Roundup from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Fruita 8/9 School, 1835 J Road. Students from the FMHS Greenhouse Management class will sell starter tomatoes, strawberries, peppers, basil, squash, pumpkins, petunias, daisies, and other flowers and houseplants.
The FFA Roundup event will also include music, food, student business booths, and local small business booths.