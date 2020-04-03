How to apply for District 51 preschool
School District 51 has adjusted the process for applying for a preschool spot during the districtwide building closure.
Parents interested in applying for preschool should email the following information to joann.sarnac@d51schools.org:
Name of parent
Name of child
Child’s date of birth
Home address
The Early Childhood Education Department can either reply to the email with an application or send an application through the mail.
Many District 51 elementary schools and some community sites offer free preschool education to a set number of children. Children of applicants must have special needs and/or qualify through at-risk eligibility requirements, which can be found at cde.state.co.us/cpp/cpphandbookonline/eligibility1.
Preschool applicants for 2020–21 must turn either 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020.
Community Bowl has been canceled
Because of COVID-19, the Grand Junction High School Academic Team is canceling this year’s Community Bowl event that was scheduled April 11.
“We greatly appreciate all of the individuals and businesses who have already supported the team. We would be glad to keep the donations we have received, but if you would like a refund, we are also more that happy to do that as well,” a news release said.
To request a refund, email coady.shawcroft@d51schools.org. Because the school is closed, refunds will be processed when possible.
Any additional donations that would have been made at the event can be mailed to the Grand Junction High School Academic Team, 1400 N. Fifth St., Grand Junction 81501.
Donations will be used to support the team during the 2020–21 season.