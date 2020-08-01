Area students graduated in May from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. Gabrielle Coleman of Parachute graduated summa cum laude with a degree in history and a minor in biology. John Whiteside of Grand Junction graduated with a degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics.
Lindy Spiegel, a Grand Junction High School graduate, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at San Diego State University in San Diego.
Kayli Plantiko, a 2019 graduate of Grand Junction High School, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah.
Elsie Vazquez was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Vazquez is a 2020 Hotchkiss High School graduate, where she was vice president of the National Honor Society and participated in a variety of sports. She will attend the University of Northern Colorado this fall to major in elementary education.
Extracurricular funding available
The next deadline for applications for The Bloom Where You Are Planted Fund has been moved to Sept. 15 with funds awarded on Sept. 30.
The fund is administered through the School District 51 Foundation and provides money to help school-age children in Mesa County participate in extracurricular activities. The fund was created by the Bloom Family earlier this year, after the death of Karl Bloom in February.
“Karl was the proud father of four children, and a coach, Scout leader and band parent for many years, working with children in the Grand Junction area,” a news release said.
“There are many, many young adults who were regular visitors to the Bloom home over the years who still refer to him as ‘Papa Bloom.’ Since the fund was established, eight grants have been awarded, and we’re looking forward to giving out many more,” said his wife and one of the administrators of the fund, Theresa Bloom, in the release.
“Karl believed in teaching children through the many community activities available for them, but also understood the financial challenges that made fees, tuition, and uniform costs difficult for families. Setting up this fund before he passed was his way of continuing his legacy of involvement for many years to come.”
Applications for the fund are at D51foundation.org. Tax-deductible donations can be made at the website as well to help support extracurricular activities for all Mesa County children.