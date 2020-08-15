Max Mroz, a 2012 graduate of Fruita Monument High School, completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering in June from the University of Utah.
Akalyn Page of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with an emphasis in counseling on May 14 from Colorado Mesa University.
Rachel Renee Lively, a 2018 Fruita Monument High School graduate, was named to the 2019–20 academic honor roll at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Lively is a junior pursuing a degree in chemical engineering with a minor in energy.
