Jase Satterfield and Izabella Cornelison, both of Grand Junction, were recipients of the Key Award at Elmira College,in Elmira, New York, given to those who exhibit their potential to excel academically and serve as leaders, a news release said.
Grace Enriquez of Grand Junction was awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship in the spring 2022 semester from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The scholarship funds study and intern abroad opportunities.
Zoe Stanek of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Paul Harmon of Grand Junction earned a doctorate in statistics Aug. 18 from Montana State University in Bozeman.
Vivika Ortiz of Grand Junction is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 300-member Cornhusker Marching Band that will make its 2022 debut Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against North Dakota. Ortiz, a freshman forensic science major, plays piccolo.
Fruita Monument High School class of 1987 graduate Alex Dean graduated from Pacific Northwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has accepted a residency position in emergency medicine at The Albany Medical Center in New York.
University women name recipients
The Grand Junction Branch of the American Association of University Women has chosen this year’s recipients for the Mary Rait/Mary Jewell Willsea Endowed Grant. This is awarded to a non-traditional female student, who is an incoming or enrolled full-time junior or senior at Colorado Mesa University, enrolled in any course of study.
The recipients of $1,750 each to be used for the 2022–23 academic year are: Echo Lankford, a senior majoring in early childhood special education; Randelyn Snow, a senior majoring in English, and a recipient last year; Shonda Hill, a senior majoring in art/pre-K-12 education; Jordan Helliwell, a senior majoring in nursing; Melania Ullerick, a senior majoring in art/studio art; and Sabrina Holbrook, a senior majoring in psychology.
In addition, full-time Western Colorado Community College sophomore Angelique Larson, majoring in advanced auto service tech, was awarded a $1,000 AAUW WCCC scholarship. And, AAUW awarded the $1,000 AAUW Women Veterans Scholarship to Amber Goldberg, a former member of the U.S. Air Force who is now a sophomore majoring in aviation tech, fixed wing, at WCCC.
Potter competing in College Bowl
Brigham Young University student Benjamin Potter of Grand Junction will compete in NBC’s Capital One College Bowl at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. Peyton and Cooper Manning host as the nation’s greatest colleges and universities face off in the ultimate battle of brains, a news release said. The top two schools advance to the final, in which they compete for the coveted “Capital One College Bowl” trophy and scholarship money.
Potter will play his first round against University of Washington.
Potter, a biology major, is president of the BYU Quiz Bowl Team and is applying to medical school after being inspired by his volunteer work at a free health care clinic for the underserved and uninsured. His favorite trivia category is literature.