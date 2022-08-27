Jase Satterfield and Izabella Cornelison, both of Grand Junction, were recipients of the Key Award at Elmira College,in Elmira, New York, given to those who exhibit their potential to excel academically and serve as leaders, a news release said.

Grace Enriquez of Grand Junction was awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship in the spring 2022 semester from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The scholarship funds study and intern abroad opportunities.