Svea Elisha of Grand Junction graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with a bachelor’s degree in photographic and imaging arts.
Lily M. MacCachran of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list for academic achievement at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
Garfield’s student lunch debt paid off
Thanks to generous donations and a gift of $20,000 from the Colorado Health Foundation, every student in the Garfield Re-2 School District will begin the 2020–21 school year with an account balance of zero.
“We are very pleased to use these gifts to support our community during these challenging economic times,” said Mary McPhee, Garfield Re-2 director of nutrition services, in a news release.
“We are so grateful to the Colorado Health Foundation and the individual donations for this funding and that the Board of Education chose to support our community in this way,” she said.
Six individuals, Ruth Mohanram, Heidi Welch, Christopher Li, Paul Madera, Mike Aviles and Sandeep Johri — all Stanford Graduate School of Business classmates of Interim Finance Director David Trautenberg — donated a total of $7,000 toward the student lunch debt that had grown to almost $19,000 districtwide.
The district also used a significant portion of the Colorado Health Foundation gift to eradicate the outstanding debt. The Garfield Re-2 Board of Education voted to utilize this generous gift to pay off student lunch debt earlier this year.