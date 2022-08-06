Area students were named to the 2021–22 honors lists at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Those on the dean’s honor roll are Ashley Cox of Montrose; Soledad Almanza of Olathe; Garrett O’Connor and Jeremy Williams, both of Fruita; and Arlene Bair, Katie Carter and Jaron Sigler, all of Grand Junction.
Students named to the 2021–22 dean’s list at UNC are Katie King of Austin; Kylin Mitchell of Cedaredge; Christin Delacruz-Pena of Clifton; Kammie Henderson of Eckert; Elsie Vazquez of Hotchkiss; Alyssa Grajalez of New Castle; Cinthia Cortez of Olathe; Bella Findley of Palisade; Savanna Steinhoff of Rifle; Lee Congour, Shelby Gross and Hope Morris, all of Montrose; and Andrew Keith, Yaima Rosado, Elise Shoemaker and Joseph Wezensky, all of Grand Junction.
Luke Sturgeon of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester president’s list and spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Colorado Mesa University.
Brian Eloy Alcon of Grand Junction and Dalton R. McClung of Parachute were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus, based in Adelphi, Maryland.
Hot slice of pie for the schools
The Hot Tomato, 124 N. Mulberry St. in Fruita, will donate a portion of its August sales to the School District 51 Foundation.
One percent of all sales will go to the foundation that raises money to support local schools.
