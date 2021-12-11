Alison Paul of Rifle was initiated recently into the Honor Society of Phi Kappi Phi, at the University of West Georgia, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Kindergarten lottery in January
The kindergarten lottery registration for Dual Immersion Academy and New Emerson STEAM School will take place Jan. 5–12.
Parents/guardians can pick up lottery registration materials from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Thursday during this timeframe, in the main office of either Dual Immersion, 552A W. Main St., or New Emerson, 2660 Unaweep Ave.
Children with siblings at New Emerson will receive priority enrollment in New Emerson, and children with siblings at Dual Immersion will receive priority enrollment in DIA. Sibling registration is taking place at both schools through Dec. 16.
New Emerson places an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Dual Immersion Academy is a bilingual program featuring instruction in both English and Spanish and a 50/50 balance of English-dominant and Spanish-dominant students. Spanish-dominant lottery applicants to DIA will receive a screening time on Jan. 14 to assess whether they are fluent in Spanish.
New Emerson’s lottery drawing is Jan. 14 and Dual Immersion’s lottery drawing is Jan. 18. No individual parent meetings or tours will be scheduled with staff prior to the drawing.
Applicants will be notified whether their child has been chosen to register at the school or informed of their position on the waitlist. Parents/guardians of any child chosen to register must call the school by the fifth school day after the date on the letter to confirm their child will attend the school in 2022–23.
Microsoft Corp. has honored GOAL High School with designation as a Microsoft Showcase School.
The blended online public school was established in 2007 with headquarters in Pueblo, reaching students in the Grand Valley through student drop-in centers at 569 32 Road, Unit 10B in Clifton and 454 Main St., Suite 100 in Grand Junction.
There are only 39 Showcase schools in the country and 300 in the world, a news release said.