Tyler Boggs of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Trevor Myers of Delta was named to the fall 2020 semester honorable mention roll at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
JUNIPER RIDGE HOSTS FUNDRAISER
Juniper Ridge Community School will received proceeds from a Book Fair happening Sunday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
Both in-store and online purchases at bn.com/bookfairs are eligible for the fundraiser.
There will be no performances this year “but it is still a great opportunity to buy gifts and raise money,” a news release said.
