Rikkea Nelson of Grand Junction graduated recently with a master’s degree in advanced radiologic sciences from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Connor Meredith, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, is currently a PhD student in mathematics at CU Boulder. Meredith completed his PhD comprehensive exams at CU and is now a PhD candidate. His academic work, “Neutrabelian Algebras” was accepted for publication in the mathematical journal, “Algebra Unaversalis.”
Jack Priske of Fruita and Tanner Shields of Grand Junction were named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Taylor Voight of Crawford was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
GRAND VALLEY POWER SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE
Grand Valley Power will accept applications through March 1 for its 2021 scholarship program that will award $20,500 to local students for continuing education.
Scholarship awards range from $1,500–$2,000, with one being renewable up to four years. Scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education.
Applications will be accepted through March 1 with exception to the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship, which is due June 1.
Go to gvp.org/scholarship-program, email scholarships@gvp.org or call 242-0040 for information.