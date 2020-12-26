- Madison S. Harris of Grand Junction and Greta A. Van Calcar of Palisade were named to the fall 2020 term Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University.
- Grand Junction students earned degrees Dec. 19 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. William Franklin Raimer earned a graduate studies, master of business administration degree and Carter Paul Synhorst, graduate studies, master of science degree.
