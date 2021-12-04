Rachel Newbold of Grand Junction graduated recently with a master of library science degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
Student musicians perform at gala
A number of Independent Academy Charter School students and others in the community performed last month at the sold out Hope West Kids Gala Fundraiser.
Palisade High School junior and IACS alumni, Wyatt DeFord; Western Colorado Guitar Society’s Middle School Guitar Competition 2017–18 first prize winner.
Palisade High School freshman and IACS alumni, Akalia Calkins; Western Colorado Guitar Society’s Middle School Guitar Competition 2020–21 second prize winner.
Central High School freshman and IACS alumni, Avery Mecouch; Western Colorado Guitar Society’s Middle School Guitar Competition 2020–21 third prize winner.
IACS eighth grade student, Gavin Parker; Western Colorado Guitar Society’s Middle School Guitar Competition 2020–21 first prize winner
Also performing were IACS eighth grade students Riley O’Hara and Carlie Wadell and seventh grade students Kamden Bennett, Elizabeth Snover, Isabella Fenske and Katarina Weber.
GV Power awarding scholarships
Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program that will award $20,500 to local students for continuing education.
Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $2,000. The scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education. The Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship is also open to current Mesa County residents.
Applications will be accepted through March 1, with exception to the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship, which is due June 1. Applications are at all high school counseling offices, Colorado Mesa University’s financial aid webpage under the “Outside Scholarship Resources” tab, or at gvp.org/scholarship-program.
A committee of past educators will select scholarship recipients based on a combination of weighted criteria, including financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements and a personal essay.
For information about the scholarship program or requirements, email scholarships@gvp.org or call 970-242-0040.
