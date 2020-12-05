Nolan Bynum of Delta, was awarded a $14,500 per year academic scholarship for four years to attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
Marina Brown of Grand Junction was recognized during a virtual Long White Coat Ceremony for graduates from the Salus University Physician Assistant (PA) Studies program in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.
The long white coat marks the transition from PA student to clinician. Among the top of her class, Brown received Pi Alpha Honors.
Josephine DeHart of Fruita was awarded the Wheelchair Athletic scholarship for the 2020–21 year at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in Whitewater, Wisconsin where she is studying physical education.
n
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.