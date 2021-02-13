Marla Garibay of Grand Junction and Alyssa Hoyt of Parachute were honored with academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Triniti Krauss of Fruita was named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Scholarships for Caprock and Fruita
The Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship this spring to a graduate of Caprock Academy and Fruita Monument High School. Shelter Agent Kerry Phillips of Grand Junction sponsors and partially funds this scholarship.
Applications are available from the school’s counselor or by calling Phillips’ office at 314-9701. Applications should be completed and returned to the school counselor by March 31.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.