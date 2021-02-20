Hunter Kelchner of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University, in University Center, Michigan.
Molly Bell of Fruita was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Claire Corbasson of Delta was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Wyatt Pickett of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.
Uriel Lozano of Paonia was named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota.
