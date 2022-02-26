Conrad Austin Harker of Fruita graduated last fall with a master of science degree in business analytics and data science from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Joseph Martinez of Collbran graduated Dec. 17 with a master of business administration from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Jeffrey Achierno, a 2012 graduate of Grand Junction High School, was awarded a master of arts degree in comparative literature from San Francisco State University. Achierno is currently working on his doctorate through a generous scholarship at Riverside University in Los Angeles.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction recently honored February Students of the Month. The students are selected by their respective schools each month, based on academic performance and community service. They are Sarah Cook, Palisade High School; Kylee Daniels, Central High School; Emilee Gray, R-5 High School; Ellah Hall, Grand Junction High School; Miranda Cook, Caprock Academy; Hailey Moore, Caprock Academy (January); and Matthew Garcia, Fruita Monument High School.
Service academy nominations
Area students were nominated recently by Rep. Lauren Boebert to attend U.S. service academies.
The competitive process to receive an academy nomination is based on the applicant’s academic strength, leadership potential, extracurricular involvement, and interview before the academy nomination boards.
Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy are Jillian Carlson of Delta, Mason Dibble of Grand Junction, and Ella Johnson and Raymond Rosenmerkel, both of Glenwood Springs.
Brandon Fletchall of Rifle was nominated to the United States Naval Academy.
The application to receive a nomination for the fall of 2023 will open on July 5 and the deadline to apply is Oct. 14.
Go to boebertforms.house.gov/forms/serviceacademynomination for information.
Scholarships for medical studies
The Curecanti Medical Society has awarded four scholarships to area students in honor of the late Dr. George G. Balderston.
The CMS Scholarship program originated more than 30 years ago to assist students in pursuing a career in the medical field. Montrose area physicians of the society fund the scholarships, which are awarded annually.
Students were awarded $500–$1,500 to further their education.
Recognized this year are Marietta King, enrolled in the Adult-Geriatric Acute Care Nurse Practitioner program at Walden University; Audrie J. Lee, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science for Business Administration/Healthcare Management degree at Western Governors University; Matthew Smith, completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Regis University; and Sheila Garrison, completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Colorado Mesa University.
GV Power offers scholarships
Applications for Grand Valley Power’s Hometown Scholarship Program will be accepted through Tuesday, March 1, with the exception of the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship that is due June 1.
GVP awards more than $20,000 in scholarship funds annually to local students aspiring to continue their education. Scholarship awards range from $1,500–$2,000. One is renewable for up to four years and worth $8,000, if awarded.
Scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education. The Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship is also open to current Mesa County residents.
Applications can be submitted by mail, in-person or online at gvp.org/scholarship-program. Scholarship applications, details and requirements can be found at the website or at Grand Valley Power’s main office. Email scholarships@gvp.org or call 970-242-0040.