Fruita Monument High School student Tullulah Hill was named a Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholar and awarded the prestigious $30,000 per year president’s Scholarship with the opportunity to compete for more. Hill was one of 123 students selected for this top academic and leadership scholarship offered by the university, located in Parkland, Washington.
Fruita Monument High School graduate Amber Michele Lively of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
2017 Grand Junction High School graduate Jed Wilson, a senior majoring in geological engineering at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at the school.
Several area students were named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. They are Fruita residents Noah Hart, Brooklyn Hollingshead and Myles Hart and Grand Junction residents Erin Burger and Elsie Wilkens.
Community Foundation scholarships
The Western Colorado Community Foundation is accepting applications for a wide variety of scholarships available to students residing in western Colorado.
A total of 34 different scholarship funds are available to students through one online application at www.wc-cf.org. Scholarships range from $500 to more than $5,000 and many are renewable for up to four years. Criteria varies from financial need, to GPA scores, to chosen field of study and covers both four-year degree programs and vocational institutions. Deadline for applying is March 15.
Go to the website or call Deirdre McLoughlin at 243-3767 for information.
School of Choice open in District 51
District 51 parents and guardians interested in School of Choice for the 2021–22 school year can submit applications beginning at 10 a.m. March 8, through 4 p.m. March 19.
A tab will be available on the d51schools.org homepage when the application window opens. Families can submit applications electronically through that tab or at d51schools.org/schoolofchoice. Applications must be filled out online using ParentVUE. If you do not have a ParentVUE account, create one by March 8. Applications are time-stamped and approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Spots are limited.
Those without access to internet can visit the second floor of the Emerson Building, 930 Ute Ave., from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. weekdays or your child’s school office to use their internet. Applicants will be notified on or before April 16 and commitment letters must be signed no later than April 30 to be accepted into the receiving school.
School of Choice offers families the option to send their children to a school that is outside their home’s school attendance boundaries. School of Choice does not apply to schools with lottery systems, Academic Options schools, Academic Options programs, D51 charter schools, state charter schools, private schools, or homeschooling. Also, programs such as International Baccalaureate at Palisade High, STEM at Central High, the Challenge Program at East Middle School, or P-TECH at CHS, Grand Junction High School, or Career Center do not apply.
Visit the Parents tab at the website and click on School of Choice or call 254-5311 for information.