Glade Park native Chase Jonjak earned academic distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Sitori Carver of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Area student Mick Bunn earned a bachelor of applied studies in bachelor of applied studies from University College in Iowa City, Iowa.
Truth Hafey of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hannah Olsson of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
Marion Furukawa of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Cade Balleweg of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester president’s honor roll at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Area students were named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango: Tabitha Andersen of Nucla, Gillian Kelley of Palisade, Rachel Matheson and Jenna Pearce, both of Glenwood Springs, Caroline Paxson of Rifle and Katherine Smith of Grand Junction.
Coop Stores offering local scholarships
Coop Country Stores in Fruita, Nucla and Palisade are offering two different scholarships to area high school graduates.
“Our intent is to help today’s youth become tomorrow’s leaders in agriculture by offering financial assistance to help develop and sustain the agriculture industry in America,” a news release said.
The Fruita Co-op/Agriculture Future of America (AFA) Leader and Academic Scholarship will be awarded in the $4,200 and the Fruita Co-op Scholarship will be awarded in amounts ranging from $500–$2,500.
Candidates must complete the application and a written essay and have an acceptable GPA. The scholarships can be used for any agriculture related advanced education program.
Online applications are at agfuture.org/Scholarships and applications must be received by March 10. Email Mark Liff at mark@fruitacoop.com for information.
Enter your work in Write On! contest
The eighth annual Write On! creative writing contest, for students in grades 3–12 is underway, with a deadline of 5 p.m. March 1 to enter.
“Since 2012, the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture has read hundreds of written works of art from Grand Valley children with topics ranging from creativity, music, and public art,” a news release said.
“This year’s theme provides an opportunity for kids to dig deep and find the positives in the changing situations we find ourselves in due to the pandemic,” the release said.
Students are encouraged to create an essay, lyrics, short stories, or original poems with the topic “What newfound appreciation do you have because of your time at home?”
The contest is divided into third through fifth grade category (200-word maximum); sixth through eighth grade category (500-word maximum); and ninth through 12th grade category (1,000-word maximum).
Arts-related prizes will be awarded to the top finishers and the first-place winners in each category will be invited to read their pieces online and experience an on-air interview with KAFM community radio.
Submissions must include your name and phone number, email, school, grade, and parent’s name typed and dated. Submissions can be emailed to lorieg@gjcity.org. Go to gjarts.org for information.